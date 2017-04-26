Alican Kaynar secures gold in Hyeres

Click image for a larger image

Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands took silver while Jonathan Lobert from France won the medal race to take the bronze medal on his birthday.

Kaynar held the advantage out of the start and cleverly covered the Dutch sailor pushing them to the back of the fleet.

Anders Pedersen from Norway led round the top from Brazilian Jorge Zarif and Ben Cornish from Great Britain, all in with a shout for the bronze.

The Norwegian still led at the gate from Zarif while several behind were picking up penalties. Wright was up to seventh while Kaynar and Heiner were trailing the fleet.

Lobert found the best course up the second beat to take the lead and extended down the run to the finish to take bronze, repeating his position from last year.

With Heiner crossing ninth and Kaynar tenth the job was done and the Turkish sailor in his eighth year in the class won his first major event.

He has dominated the past two days of racing in bay of Hyeres at the World Cup Series, and is a deserving winner.

Silver medalist Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands had his chances, leading after three days, but picked up too many points on Friday, while Kaynar sailed a perfect day.

However it remains his first World Cup class medal after placing fourth in Melbourne at the end of 2016.

The Finn fleet do not have a lot of time to rest. Many are already gathering an hour to the west at Marseille when the Senior and U23 European Championships will begin this coming Friday.

Finn - Leading Results after Medal Race (medal race results in brackets)

1. TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 52 (10)

2. NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 60 (9)

3. FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 68 (1)

4. GBR 11 Edward Wright 77 (8)

5. BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 78 (4)

6. POL 17 Piotr Kula 79 (7)

7. NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 82 (3)

8. GBR 91 Ben Cornish 82 (5)

9. HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 87 (2)

10. FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 109 (6)

Full results here

Robert Deaves

30 April 2017 17:17 GMT