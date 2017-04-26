Medal Races - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial

Final day of the Sailing World Cup Series in Hyères with medal racing for the 470, Finn, Laser and Radial classes.
Team GBR picked up a 49er silver and a 49erFX bronze in Saturday's medal racing.
Today GBR had medal chances in the Finn, Radial and women's 470.
But, no medals for the British team competitors. In two classes (Laser/Radial) they had world champions competing but neither made any impression in the medal races.
In the Finn and 470 events it was a similar story, here the top GBR crews were not competing and it showed.
Maybe it was the lighter breeze, always the Achilles heel for the British team, and something that the new Olympic Performance Manager at the RYA is sure to be aware of.
The British Sailing Team will next be in action at the RS:X European Championships and Finn European Championships in Marseilles starting Friday 5 May, and the 470 European Championships in Monaco with racing from 8-13 May.
Laser Men - Final overall podium
1st Gold CYP Pavlos Kontides
2nd Silver ITA Francesco Marrai
3rd Bronze AUS Matthew Wearn
Best GBR:
4th Nick Thompson
8th Elliot Hanson
Radial Women - Final overall podium
1st Gold BEL Evi van Acker
2nd Silver FIN Tuula Tenkanen
3rd Bronze FRA Mathilde de Kerangat
Best GBR:
4th GBR Alison Young
Finn Men - Final overall podium
1st Gold TUR Alican Kaynar
2nd Silver NED Nicholas Heiner
3rd Bronze FRA Jonathan Lobert
Best GBR:
4th GBR Edward Wright
8th GBR Ben Cornish
470 Men - Final overall podium
1st Gold AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan
2nd Silver SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar
3rd Bronze GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis
470 Women - Final overall podium
1st Gold NED Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen
2nd Silver ESP Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina
3rd Bronze SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler
Best GBR:
4th GBR Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
Gerald New - Sailweb
30 April 2017 9:03 GMT