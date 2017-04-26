Medal Races - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial

Team GBR picked up a 49er silver and a 49erFX bronze in Saturday's medal racing.

Today GBR had medal chances in the Finn, Radial and women's 470.

But, no medals for the British team competitors. In two classes (Laser/Radial) they had world champions competing but neither made any impression in the medal races.

In the Finn and 470 events it was a similar story, here the top GBR crews were not competing and it showed.

Maybe it was the lighter breeze, always the Achilles heel for the British team, and something that the new Olympic Performance Manager at the RYA is sure to be aware of.

The British Sailing Team will next be in action at the RS:X European Championships and Finn European Championships in Marseilles starting Friday 5 May, and the 470 European Championships in Monaco with racing from 8-13 May.

Laser Men - Final overall podium

1st Gold CYP Pavlos Kontides

2nd Silver ITA Francesco Marrai

3rd Bronze AUS Matthew Wearn

Best GBR:

4th Nick Thompson

8th Elliot Hanson

Radial Women - Final overall podium

1st Gold BEL Evi van Acker

2nd Silver FIN Tuula Tenkanen

3rd Bronze FRA Mathilde de Kerangat

Best GBR:

4th GBR Alison Young

Finn Men - Final overall podium

1st Gold TUR Alican Kaynar

2nd Silver NED Nicholas Heiner

3rd Bronze FRA Jonathan Lobert

Best GBR:

4th GBR Edward Wright

8th GBR Ben Cornish

470 Men - Final overall podium

1st Gold AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

2nd Silver SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar

3rd Bronze GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis

470 Women - Final overall podium

1st Gold NED Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen

2nd Silver ESP Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina

3rd Bronze SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler

Best GBR:

4th GBR Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 April 2017 9:03 GMT