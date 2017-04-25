Kaynar leads into Finn medal race





Again, Turkey’s Alican Kaynar ruled the day with a second and a first to go into the medal race with a 10-point advantage.

The only person who can now take gold away from Kaynar is Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands, who remains in second.

The winner of the first race of the day, Britain’s Ed Wright, climbed all the way up to third.

Race 9 was controlled and dominated by Wright. Coming into the top from the middle left, he extended away for a comfortable victory.

Third round the first mark was Kaynar, who was soon in second, while Heiner moved up to third, and they chased each other round the course to finish in that order.

In race 10 the fleet all flicked onto port soon after the start with Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin leading round the top from Kaynar and Norway’s Anders Pedersen.

While Kaynar cruised through for a third race win, the fast Hungarian Zsombor Berecz, who has not had the easiest week, took second in front of Pedersen.

A seventh from Wright moves him up to third, but the points are very close for the bronze medal.

Poland s ever-happy Piotr Kula is fourth after another consistent day while France’s Jonathan Lobert and Brazil’s Jorge Zarif also had good days to stay in contention.

With Britain’s Ben Cornish, leader for the first two days, having another difficult day, and dropping to seventh, he still has medal potential but it won’t be easy with this competition.

Sunday’s Medal Race is scheduled for 13:40 and can be watched live here.



Finn - Leading Results after 10 races

1st TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 32.00 pts

2nd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 42.00 pts

3rd GBR 11 Edward Wright 61.00 pts

4th POL 17 Piotr Kula 65.00 pts

5th FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 66.00 pts

6th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 70.00 pts

7th GBR 91 Ben Cornish 72.00 pts

8th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 76.00 pts

9th HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 83.00 pts

10th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 97.00 pts

Robert Deaves

29 April 2017 22:54 GMT