Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Series Racing

Alison Young - Click image for a larger image

The stronger wind conditions meant that several British competitors who preform better in those conditions were able to break into the top ten and possible podium positions.

The reigning Radial World Champion Alison Young recovered to fourth after a solid 2, 3, from her final two fleet races.

Young has the chance of a bronze if she can overtake Silvia Zennaro of Italy, but will be under pressure from French and Polish competitors. Evi van Acker takes an eight point lead into the Radial medal race.

A race win and a seventh on Saturday saw Ed Wright head in to the Finn finale in bronze medal position. He will also have French and Polish competitors looking to move up.

Ed Wright - Click image for a larger image

Alican Kaynar (2, 1) of Turkey keeps a ten point lead in the Finn with Nicholas Heiner (3, 6) in second. Ben Cornish (9, 16) drops from third to seventh place.

The Dutch 470 duo Afrodite Zegers and Annaloes van Veen have a 19 point lead, so the battle will be for the silver and bronze.

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (2, 2) are in bronze position just six points off the silver placed Swiss pair, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler.

In the men's 470 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan (1, 1) have the gold barring accidents. In second are afpower into a 19 point lead with two wins.

Second are Sweden's Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar (4, 3) with Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece third. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor finish 24.

In the Laser, Nick Thompson (20, 12) has an 11 point gap to close if he is to get on the podium. Elliot Hanson (11, 8) will also feature in Sunday’s medal race.

Francesco Marrai of Italy leads the Laser by six points from Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with Matthew Wearn of Australia third.

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 April 2017 16:46 GMT