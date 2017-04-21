Olympic
 

Medal Races - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding

Live from Hyeres this Saturday the Medal Races for the RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding classes.

Action also continues Saturday in the Finn, 470, Laser & Laser Radial series races from 10:00 hrs with two more races to decide Sunday's 10 medal race places.

49er Final overall podium
1st Gold ESP Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra
2nd Silver GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell
3rd Bronze SWE Carl P Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark
Other GBR:
5th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt


Silver for Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

49erFX Final overall podium
1st Gold BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze
2nd Silver GER Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz
3rd Bronze GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

RS:X Men Final overall podium
1st Gold FRA Louis Giard
2nd Silver POL Piotr Myszka
3rd Bronze NED Kiran Badloe

RS:X Women Final overall podium
1st Gold POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka
2nd Silver CHN Yunxiu Lu
3rd Bronze ISR Noga Geller
Best GBR:
4th GBR Isobel Hamilton
7th GBR Emma Wilson

Nacra 17 Final overall podium
1st Gold ESP Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco
2nd Silver FRA Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet
3rd Bronze DEN Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lübeck
Best GBR:
4th GBR Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton
5th GBR Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface
6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Formula Kite Final overall podium
1st Gold FRA Nicolas PARLIER
2nd Silver FRA Axel MAZELLA
3rd Bronze MON Maxime NOCHER
Best GBR:
10th GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 April 2017 8:59 GMT

