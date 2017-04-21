Medal Races - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding

Action also continues Saturday in the Finn, 470, Laser & Laser Radial series races from 10:00 hrs with two more races to decide Sunday's 10 medal race places.

49er Final overall podium

1st Gold ESP Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra

2nd Silver GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

3rd Bronze SWE Carl P Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark

Other GBR:

5th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt



Silver for Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

49erFX Final overall podium

1st Gold BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze

2nd Silver GER Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz

3rd Bronze GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

RS:X Men Final overall podium

1st Gold FRA Louis Giard

2nd Silver POL Piotr Myszka

3rd Bronze NED Kiran Badloe

RS:X Women Final overall podium

1st Gold POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka

2nd Silver CHN Yunxiu Lu

3rd Bronze ISR Noga Geller

Best GBR:

4th GBR Isobel Hamilton

7th GBR Emma Wilson

Nacra 17 Final overall podium

1st Gold ESP Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco

2nd Silver FRA Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet

3rd Bronze DEN Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lübeck

Best GBR:

4th GBR Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton

5th GBR Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface

6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Formula Kite Final overall podium

1st Gold FRA Nicolas PARLIER

2nd Silver FRA Axel MAZELLA

3rd Bronze MON Maxime NOCHER

Best GBR:

10th GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 April 2017 8:59 GMT