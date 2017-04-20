Turkey’s Alican Kaynar takes lead in Finn

Kaynar now leads the fleet from Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands and Great Britain’s Ben Cornish with just one day left of the opening series.

The first race of the day was sailed in 12-18 knots, but during the afternoon the breeze dropped out and the second race was held in 8-12 knots.

In Race 7, Kaynar led at the top from Finland's Tapio Nirkko and Australia’s Rob McMillan. Despite his advancing years, this was McMillan's fourth front row top mark rounding.

Great Britain’s Ed Wright passed the leading group downwind and led round the gate, but on the very shifty second upwind, Kaynar got past to lead down the run to the finish.

However Wright kept the pressure on and at the finish was just seconds behind. Mikolaj Lahn from Poland sailed another great race to cross third.

Oscar flag was dropped for Race 8 just before the start and caught out many sailors who had not seen the small flag missing among the so called ‘flag festival’.

For second overall, Fabian Pic from France and Oli Tweddell from Australia, it was their second yellow flag and the end of racing for them for the day.

It was still pretty patchy across the race course with areas of stronger wind and some less but the overall wind was still dropping. Again it was a very shifty race, with half the fleet overstanding in a big right shift at the top.

Norway’s Anders Pedersen led round from the left from Kaynar and Tweddell but Kaynar had the lead by the gate and was never headed winning by a comfortable margin.

Zsombor Berecz from Hungary moved up to second at the gate, but he couldn’t stay there and on the final downwind Nirrko and Italy's Filippo Baldassari came past for second and third.

The opening series concludes on Saturday with two more races before the top 10 head into Sunday’s medal race.



Finn - Leading Results after eight races

1. TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 29.00 pts

2. NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 33.00 pts

3. GBR 91 Ben Cornish 47.00 pts

4. POL 17 Piotr Kula 52.00 pts

5. GBR 11 Edward Wright 53.00 pts

6. FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 55.00 pts

7. NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 57.00 pts

8. BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 61.00 pts

9. FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 73.00 pts

10. CRO 1 Josip Olujic 74.00 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Robert Deaves

28 April 2017 21:45 GMT