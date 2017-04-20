World Cup Hyeres - Cut-off Day for Medal Races

Click image for a larger image

These five classes will sail their medal races Saturday, so it was essential to finish in the top ten Friday.

Team GBR managed this for the 49er (2), the 49erFX (2), the Nacra17 (3) and the women's RS:X (2) events.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (1,11,6) of Spain grabbed the top spot to take a commanding 27 point lead into the Medal race. Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (9,18,24) are in second, while James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (12,6,5) came through in seventh place.

In the 49erFX Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze go into the medal race with a 12 point lead over Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz of Germany.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,12,1) are 11 points back in third, and Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth go through in eighth place.

Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pachecoof Spain lead the Nacra17 medal table with a seven point advantage over Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet of France.

Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Lübeck of Denmark in third have a ten point advantage over fourth placed Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (6,4,2). In fifth are Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton (4,1,3) and seventh John Gimson and Anna Burnet (15,6,6).

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires was best placed Brit in 13th. Louis Giard of France and Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland, just one point apart, will battle for the gold.

In the women's RS:X, Izzy Hamilton is in fourth, nine points off the podium.

Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka looks to have this won, she has a 19 point lead over Yunxiu Lu of China with Noga Geller of Israel third.

The other five classes will continue their series races and then have their Medal races on Sunday.

In the Finn Ben Cornish (8,13) is third behind Alican Kaynar of Turkey who takes the lead with two wins as Nicholas Heiner (11,16) slips to second.

The strong wind was more to Alison Young's liking and she won her first race of the week to get back into eighth. Leading is Evi van Acker of Belgium ahead of Tuula Tenkanen of Finland.

In the women's 470 it was no change for Holland's Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (1, 2) who remain tied with the Swiss pair, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (2, 1). Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (3, 22) stay in fourth.

In the men's 470 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan power into a 19 point lead with two wins. Second are Sweden's Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar (6, 19).

Nicolas Parlier of France finally broke the tie with Axel Mazella, winning five of the days six Formula Kite races and taking a seven point lead. Third is Toni Vodisek SLO. Britain's Connor Bainbridge is tenth.

Full results here

