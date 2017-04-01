World Cup Hyeres - Day 3

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter - Click image for a larger image

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (3, 7) gain a place to fourth in the women's 470, while Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (18, 5) are ninth.

Holland's Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen keep the lead in the 470 but tied with the Swiss pair, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler.

In the women's 49erFX the lead of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze was challenged by the three wins of Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz of Germany. Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (11, 8, 6) are in third.

Plenty of action among the British teams in the Nacra17 where they hold 4, 5 and 6 places: Phipps and Boniface, Gimson and Burnet, Saxton and Orton respectively.

No change of the Nacra leaders, Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet of France lead, with Spain's Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco in second.

Ben Cornish (10, 16) lost his lead in the Finn class, with Nicholas Heiner (2, 5) of Holland, taking a nine point lead from Fabian Pic. Cornish is third, Ed Wright (23, 2) is eighth.

Nick Thompson had a tough start to his day in the Laser, with a 40 in the first race, then a 7 and 17 finishing down in fifth. Aussie Matt Wearn is the new leader with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus dropping to second.

Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (27, 1) of Greece lead the men's 470 with Mat Belcher and William Ryan of Australia (2, 3) one point back in second.

In the women's Radial, Georgina Povall (32, 40) lost her advantage to drop ten places, now 19, while Alison Young (10, 5) recovered ten places to finish 15 overall

New Radial leader is Mária Érdi of Hungary despite a blackflag in the final race. Second is Evi Van Acker (1, 15) with Tuula Tenkanen (8, 18) of Finland.

In the women's RS:X, Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland takes the lead from Noga Geller of Israel, with Patricia Freitas of Brazil third. Isobel Hamilton (9, 4, 1) moves into fourth and Emma Wilson (10, 14, 21) is ninth.

In the men' RS:X, Switzerland's Mateo Sanz Lanz has a six point lead from Shahar Zubari of Israel. Tom Squires is in 18 place.

The French keep their lead in the 2.4mR with 1st Damien Seguin (1, 1), 2nd Xavier Dagault (3, 13) and 3rd Bruno Jourdren (5, 2). Will Street (7, 8) is in 12 place.

No racing for the Formula Kite event where Axel Mazella and Nicolas Parlier of France have so far matched scores, each winning 11 of their 12 races. Connor Bainbridge is ninth.

Racing continues on Friday 28 April and culminates in medal racing on Saturday 29 April for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, RS:X Men and RS:X Women’s events.

And medal races on Sunday 30 April for the Laser, Laser Radial, 470 Men, 470 Women and Finn.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 April 2017 16:44 GMT