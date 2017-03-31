Cornish hangs in there on difficult day in Hyeres

Britain's Ben Cornish continues to lead, on equal points with Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands. Turkey’s Alican Kaynar has moved up to third.

The wind had swung 180 degrees overnight and brought similar strength winds to Tuesday, but also a lot of grey cloud later in the day and some very light rain.

In Race 3, the fleet largely favoured the right hand side after a pin end favoured start that left Heiner bailing out and France’s Jonathan Lobert struggling to get past the pin end boat.

However they both recovered well and at the first mark it was Deniss Karpak from Estonia leading from Zarif and Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin.

Zarif took the lead downwind and then extended up the second beat to sail away for the race win.

Heiner emerged from the chasing group to round third but on the final downwind, Karpak recovered to third at the finish. Bugarin crossed second.

Heiner, Cornish and Kula - Click image for a larger image

With the right side lifting off the line Race 4 began with a long starboard tack in slightly more wind. Those who could get over to the right did well, while those who persisted with the left faired less well.

British youngster Cameron Tweedle rounded first ahead of Lobert, however it was France’s Fabian Pic who took the lead by the gate and led up the second beat.

Then things started getting tricky as the wind started to drop and shift. Britain’s Ed Wright rounded ahead of Pic and Heiner.

The last downwind went quite light, but Wright and Heiner found the best pressure, while Pic dropped to fifth. Kaynar ended a good day with a third place finish to move up to third overall.

Race 4 winner, Wright, explained his race win. On the second race, the first beat, he said, “wasn’t really tricky. We all started on a big header and then you couldn’t really tack because people were pinning you out to the left."

"The guys who got out to the right got a nice lift and then it knocked and then they came in quite a long way ahead. It was pretty simple if you were able to do what you wanted but the fleet determined what you ended up doing.”

Hoping for some of the stronger winds that were predicted. “Apparently it was meant to be windy all week but it's not materialised yet.”

Finn - Leading Results after four races

1st GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 10.0 pts

2nd NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 10.0 pts

3rd TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 15.0 pts

4th FRA 17 Fabian PIC 17.0 pts

5th POL 17 Piotr KULA 21.0 pts

6th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 22.0 pts

7th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 23.0 pts

8th CRO 52 Nenad BUGARIN 26.0 pts

9th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 26.0 pts

10th HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ 26.0 pts

Full results here

Robert Deaves

26 April 2017 21:48 GMT