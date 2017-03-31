World Cup Hyeres - Day 2

Fletcher and Bithell - Click image for a larger image

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell bracketed an ordinary 10th place with race wins and sit top of the 49er leaderboard. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (7, 3, 7) move to fifth.

While Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey also took two race wins and a fifth to move into second behind 49erFX leaders Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

Ben Cornish (5, 4) keeps his lead in the Finn class, tied with Nicholas Heiner (4, 2) of Holland, while Ed Wright won the second race to move to sixth overall. Jorge Zarif of Brazil was the other race winner.

In the Nacra17 Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton (2, 6, 3) staged something of a come-back to finish the day in fourth, while Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (8, 3, 7) are fifth and John Gimson and Anna Burnet sixth.

Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet of France lead the multihulls, with Spain's Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco in second.

Only one race in the Laser and Nick Thompson keeps his second place despite an 11, with overall leader Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus also struggling with a 14.

Kiwi Sam Meech won the race ahead of Francesco Marrai of Italy. Elliot Hanson doing well in this strong laser fleet to take a sixth and move to eighth overall.

In the women's Radial, Georgina Povall (13, 5) sits in ninth place while Alison Young (30, 40) drops to 25. Leading is Tuula Tenkanen (8, 1) of Finland from Evi Van Acker of Belgium who a poor day, but survives on her day 1 results.

Holland's Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen took back to back wins in the women's 470 and grab the lead from the Swiss pair, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (7, 4) jump to fifth, while Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (12, UFD) dropped to eighth.

Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (1, 3) of Greece keep their lead of the men's 470 with Mat Belcher and William Ryan of Australia (3, 1) moving into second place.

The French dominate the 2.4mR with 1st Damien Seguin (2, 1), 2nd Xavier Dagault (1, 3) and 3rd Bruno Jourdren (3, 2).

They are doing a similar job in the Formula Kite event, where Axel Mazella and Nicolas Parlier have so far matched scores, each winning 11 of their 12 races. Connor Bainbridge is ninth.

In the RS:X fleets the women keep the flag flying with Isobel Hamilton (14, 27) in seventh and Emma Wilson (11, 14) eighth. Noga Geller of Israel leads from Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland.

In the men, Switzerland's Mateo Sanz Lanz has a one point lead from Shahar Zubari of Israel. Tom Squires is in 19 place.

