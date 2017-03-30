Olympic
 

Advantage Cornish after day 1 in Hyeres

Ben Cornish of Great Britain and France’s Fabien Pic made the best of the opening day of the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France with a race win apiece.

Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands ended the day in second with Canada’s Tom Ramshaw in third.

Race 1 got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.

Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Ramshaw held the lead through the gate, but on the shortened second upwind where the leaders covered each other, Baldassari got in front, if very briefly.

This time Cornish got it right downwind and moved ahead, only to make another mistake and pass through the gate marks on his way to the finish, sailing a longer course than those who sailed straight to the finish.

Cornish just maintained his lead with Ramshaw second and Baldassari third. Heiner, who had followed Cornish, crossed fourth.

Click image for a larger image

Race 2 started in slightly more breeze, with a clear right hand shift soon after the start. Brazil’s Jorge Zarif, winner of the World Cup Series in Miami, made a very risky port tack approach to the pin and ended up with a UFD starting penalty.

France's Fabian Pic emerged from the far right with a nice lead that he extended on all the way to the finish.

Mikolaj Lahn from Poland was second throughout, while Zsombor Berecz from Hungary, who had rounded the top mark in 11th moved up on the second upwind to cross in third.

On his great start to the week Cornish said: “Can’t complain. Certainly it was a day that was easier to get wrong than to get right so I am glad to come out of that unscathed.”

On the smaller fleet at the World Cup Series, “It has its pros and its cons. I like the idea of getting all the top sailors in one place but also like the size of the fleet that the Finn attracts, so it’s a shame to turn that away from such great venues like this.”

The talk of the coming days is of the mistral.

Fabian Pic, “I think the mistral is coming. We trained a lot in Marseille with this mistral, and I am ready for that. We can have 25, maybe 35 knots. For sure it is stronger in Marseille, but I think it could be super windy here.”

Finn - Men (34 entries)

1st GBR 91 Ben Cornish 1 6 7 pts
2nd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 4 5 9 pts
3rd CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw 2 8 10 pts
4th FRA 17 Fabian Pic 11 1 12 pts
5th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 5 7 12 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Robert Deaves
25 April 2017 19:40 GMT

Related articles

Advantage Cornish after day 1 in Hyeres 25 April 2017 19:40
World Cup Hyeres - Day 1 25 April 2017 17:25
Brits set for World Cup Series in Hyeres 24 April 2017 7:33
World Cup Series returns to Europe 21 April 2017 8:25
Finn - Four major events in six weeks 20 April 2017 11:33
Triple Crown Series offers $500,000 prizemoney annually 6 April 2017 18:15
Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Magic happened today in Palma 1 April 2017 17:40
Princess Sofia Trophy - Medal Race Day Results 1 April 2017 16:57
Five will contend Finn final at Trofeo Princesa Sofia 31 March 2017 21:11
Princess Sofia Trophy - Peters and Sterritt keep 49er lead 31 March 2017 17:05
Princess Sofia Trophy - New formats come to the fore 31 March 2017 12:35
Finn format test - Is it fit for purpose? 30 March 2017 21:28


Latest






















UK Hosted