Advantage Cornish after day 1 in Hyeres

Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands ended the day in second with Canada’s Tom Ramshaw in third.

Race 1 got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.

Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Ramshaw held the lead through the gate, but on the shortened second upwind where the leaders covered each other, Baldassari got in front, if very briefly.

This time Cornish got it right downwind and moved ahead, only to make another mistake and pass through the gate marks on his way to the finish, sailing a longer course than those who sailed straight to the finish.

Cornish just maintained his lead with Ramshaw second and Baldassari third. Heiner, who had followed Cornish, crossed fourth.

Race 2 started in slightly more breeze, with a clear right hand shift soon after the start. Brazil’s Jorge Zarif, winner of the World Cup Series in Miami, made a very risky port tack approach to the pin and ended up with a UFD starting penalty.

France's Fabian Pic emerged from the far right with a nice lead that he extended on all the way to the finish.

Mikolaj Lahn from Poland was second throughout, while Zsombor Berecz from Hungary, who had rounded the top mark in 11th moved up on the second upwind to cross in third.

On his great start to the week Cornish said: “Can’t complain. Certainly it was a day that was easier to get wrong than to get right so I am glad to come out of that unscathed.”

On the smaller fleet at the World Cup Series, “It has its pros and its cons. I like the idea of getting all the top sailors in one place but also like the size of the fleet that the Finn attracts, so it’s a shame to turn that away from such great venues like this.”

The talk of the coming days is of the mistral.

Fabian Pic, “I think the mistral is coming. We trained a lot in Marseille with this mistral, and I am ready for that. We can have 25, maybe 35 knots. For sure it is stronger in Marseille, but I think it could be super windy here.”

Finn - Men (34 entries)

1st GBR 91 Ben Cornish 1 6 7 pts

2nd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 4 5 9 pts

3rd CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw 2 8 10 pts

4th FRA 17 Fabian Pic 11 1 12 pts

5th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 5 7 12 pts

Robert Deaves

25 April 2017 19:40 GMT