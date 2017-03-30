World Cup Hyeres - Day 1

Over 500 sailors from 52 nations are competing in the Hyeres World Cup event.
Ben Cornish (1, 6) in the Finn was the top British sailor on day 1 in Hyeres, finishing top of the Finn leaderboard.
Others getting off to a good start were Nick Thompson (3, 2) taking second in the Laser and Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (20, 3, 1) second in the 49er.
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (6, 5) are fourth in the women's 470 with Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (15, 2) in eighth. Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland lead.
In the 49erFX, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2, 8, 8) are overall fifth, with
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1, 2, 4) of Brazil leading.
In the Nacra17, Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface and John Gimson-Anna Burnet are level on points in eighth and ninth places respectively. Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton are 11th.
Leaders are Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet (4, 1, 2) of France, with multi world champion Billy Besson and Amélie Riou (18, 11, 1) in seventh after three races.
Alison Young (24, 7) is currently 13th in the Laser Radial, where Evi Van Acker of Belgium has an eight point lead from Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania.
In the RS:X fleets, Izzy Hamilton (6, 5, 14) and Emma Wilson (2, 18, 11) are currently fifth and seventh respectively in the women, Noga Geller of Israel leads.
And in the men's RS:X, Tom Squires is 19th. Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland leads.
Nacra17 - Mixed (29 entries)
1st FRA Moana Vaireaux / Manon Audinet -4 1 2 3 pts
2nd DEN Lin Ea Cenholt / Christian Peter Lübeck 2 4 -7 6 pts
3rd ESP Fernando Echávarri / Tara Pacheco 3 3 -5 6 pts
4th FRA Lucas Chatonnier / Noa Ancian 8 2 -12 10 pts
5th ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti -15 6 4 10 pts
6th AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz 1 10 -17 11 pts
7th FRA Billy Besson / Amélie Riou -18 11 1 12 pts
8th GBR Tom Phipps / Nicola Boniface 5 7 -16 12 pts
9th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet 6 -12 6 12 pts
10th AUT Nico Delle - Karth / Laura Schöfegger -19 5 8 13 pts
11th GBR Ben Saxton / Stephanie Orton 12 -15 3 15 pts
Radial - Women (55 entries)
1st BEL Evi Van Acker 3 1 4 pts
2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 7 5 12 pts
3rd HUN Mária Érdi 5 9 14 pts
4th FRA Mathilde de Kerangat 17 3 20 pts
5th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 1 20 21 pts
Laser - Men (60 entries)
1st CYP Pavlos Kontides 1 1 2 pts
2nd GBR Nick Thompson 3 2 5 pts
3rd AUS Tom Burton 4 5 9 pts
4th ITA Francesco Marrai 14 4 18 pts
5th AUS Matthew Wearn 5 15 20 pts
6th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 21 3 24 pts
7th GBR Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini 17 7 24 pts
8th GER Philipp Buhl 7 17 24 pts
9th NZL Andrew McKenzie 9 18 27 pts
10th GBR Elliot Hanson 20 10 30 pts
Finn - Men (34 entries)
1st GBR 91 Ben Cornish 1 6 7 pts
2nd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 4 5 9 pts
3rd CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw 2 8 10 pts
4th FRA 17 Fabian Pic 11 1 12 pts
5th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 5 7 12 pts
49er - Men (28 entries)
1st ARG 51 Yago Lange / Klaus Lange -1 2 1 2 3 pts
2nd GBR 3 Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell -20 3 1 4 pts
3rd ESP 97 Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra -7 2 6 8 pts
4th SWE 16 Carl P Sylvan / Marcus Anjemark 2 7 -8 9 pts
5th POL 52 Przemek Filipowicz / Jacek Nowak 6 5 -23 11 pts
49erFX - Women (20 entries)
1st BRA 2 Martine Soffiatti Grael / Kahena Kunze 1 2 -4 7 pts
2nd ARG 19 Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz 3 1 -12 1 6 pts
3rd NOR 26 Helene Naess / Marie Rønningen 4 (21) UFD 2 2 7 pts
4th JPN 611 Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura -6 4 3 13 pts
5th GBR 44 Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey 2 -8 8 18 pts
470 - Women (23 entries)
1st SUI 5 Linda Fahrni / Maja Siegenthaler 2 1 3 pts
2nd ESP 18 Silvia Mas Depares / Patricia Cantero Reina 3 3 6 pts
3rd ITA 6 Elena Berta / Sveva Carraro 1 6 7 pts
4th GBR 838 Jess Lavery / Flora Stewart 6 5 11 pts
5th NED 1 Afrodite Zegers / Anneloes van Veen 8 4 12 pts
6th ESP 14 Bàrbara Cornudella / Sara López 4 8 12 pts
7th ESP 27 Sofia Toro / Angela Pumariega 5 10 15 pts
8th GBR 7 Amy Seabright / Anna Carpenter 15 2 17 pts
470 - Men (35 entries)
1st GRE 1 Panagiotis Mantis / Pavlos Kagialis 1 5 6 pts
2nd ESP 44 Jordi Xammar / Nicolás Rodríguez 5 2 7 pts
3rd SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock / Marcus Dackhammar 2 7 9 pts
4th AUS 11 Mathew Belcher / William Ryan 10 3 13 pts
5th JPN 4601 Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura 3 13 16 pts
6th JPN 4460 Sosaku Koizumi / Tomoya Noda 18 1 19 pts
RSX - Men (45 entries)
1st SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 -4 1 2 pts
2nd ITA 88 Mattia Camboni -10 1 3 4 pts
3rd ISR 11 Shahar Zubari 3 2 -4 5 pts
4th POL 82 Piotr Myszka 6 -8 2 8 pts
5th ITA 171 Carlo Ciabatti -11 3 6 9 pts
RSX - Women (38 entries)
1st ISR 5 Noga Geller 1 1 -21 2 pts
2nd POL 8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka -4 2 2 4 pts
3rd ITA 82 Veronica Fanciulli 5 3 -19 8 pts
4th ESP 5 Marina Alabau Neira -7 4 6 10 pts
5th GBR 30 Isobel Hamilton 6 5 -14 11 pts
6th CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu -12 11 1 12 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma Wilson 2 -18 11 13 pts
2.4mR - Mixed (12 entries)
1st FRA Damien Seguin 1 1 2 pts
2nd FRA Xavier Dagault 2 4 6 pts
3rd ITA Antonio Squizzato 3 3 6 pts
4th ESP Rafa Andarias 4 5 9 pts
5th ESP JORDI CARGOL RAMON 5 6 11 pts
IKA Kite - Mixed (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts
1st FRA Nicolas Parlier -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts
3rd MON Maxime Nocher -4 2 2 2 2 2 10 pts
4th CRO Martin Dolenc 3 2 2 -5 5 2 14 pts
5th SLO Toni Vodisek 2 3 -6 2 2 6 15 pts
