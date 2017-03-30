World Cup Hyeres - Day 1

Ben Cornish - Click image for a larger image

Ben Cornish (1, 6) in the Finn was the top British sailor on day 1 in Hyeres, finishing top of the Finn leaderboard.

Others getting off to a good start were Nick Thompson (3, 2) taking second in the Laser and Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (20, 3, 1) second in the 49er.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (6, 5) are fourth in the women's 470 with Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (15, 2) in eighth. Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland lead.

In the 49erFX, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2, 8, 8) are overall fifth, with

Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1, 2, 4) of Brazil leading.

In the Nacra17, Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface and John Gimson-Anna Burnet are level on points in eighth and ninth places respectively. Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton are 11th.

Leaders are Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet (4, 1, 2) of France, with multi world champion Billy Besson and Amélie Riou (18, 11, 1) in seventh after three races.

Alison Young (24, 7) is currently 13th in the Laser Radial, where Evi Van Acker of Belgium has an eight point lead from Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania.

In the RS:X fleets, Izzy Hamilton (6, 5, 14) and Emma Wilson (2, 18, 11) are currently fifth and seventh respectively in the women, Noga Geller of Israel leads.

And in the men's RS:X, Tom Squires is 19th. Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland leads.

Nacra17 - Mixed (29 entries)

1st FRA Moana Vaireaux / Manon Audinet -4 1 2 3 pts

2nd DEN Lin Ea Cenholt / Christian Peter Lübeck 2 4 -7 6 pts

3rd ESP Fernando Echávarri / Tara Pacheco 3 3 -5 6 pts

4th FRA Lucas Chatonnier / Noa Ancian 8 2 -12 10 pts

5th ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti -15 6 4 10 pts

6th AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz 1 10 -17 11 pts

7th FRA Billy Besson / Amélie Riou -18 11 1 12 pts

8th GBR Tom Phipps / Nicola Boniface 5 7 -16 12 pts

9th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet 6 -12 6 12 pts

10th AUT Nico Delle - Karth / Laura Schöfegger -19 5 8 13 pts

11th GBR Ben Saxton / Stephanie Orton 12 -15 3 15 pts

Radial - Women (55 entries)

1st BEL Evi Van Acker 3 1 4 pts

2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 7 5 12 pts

3rd HUN Mária Érdi 5 9 14 pts

4th FRA Mathilde de Kerangat 17 3 20 pts

5th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 1 20 21 pts

Laser - Men (60 entries)

1st CYP Pavlos Kontides 1 1 2 pts

2nd GBR Nick Thompson 3 2 5 pts

3rd AUS Tom Burton 4 5 9 pts

4th ITA Francesco Marrai 14 4 18 pts

5th AUS Matthew Wearn 5 15 20 pts

6th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 21 3 24 pts

7th GBR Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini 17 7 24 pts

8th GER Philipp Buhl 7 17 24 pts

9th NZL Andrew McKenzie 9 18 27 pts

10th GBR Elliot Hanson 20 10 30 pts

Finn - Men (34 entries)

1st GBR 91 Ben Cornish 1 6 7 pts

2nd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 4 5 9 pts

3rd CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw 2 8 10 pts

4th FRA 17 Fabian Pic 11 1 12 pts

5th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 5 7 12 pts

49er - Men (28 entries)

1st ARG 51 Yago Lange / Klaus Lange -1 2 1 2 3 pts

2nd GBR 3 Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell -20 3 1 4 pts

3rd ESP 97 Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra -7 2 6 8 pts

4th SWE 16 Carl P Sylvan / Marcus Anjemark 2 7 -8 9 pts

5th POL 52 Przemek Filipowicz / Jacek Nowak 6 5 -23 11 pts

49erFX - Women (20 entries)

1st BRA 2 Martine Soffiatti Grael / Kahena Kunze 1 2 -4 7 pts

2nd ARG 19 Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz 3 1 -12 1 6 pts

3rd NOR 26 Helene Naess / Marie Rønningen 4 (21) UFD 2 2 7 pts

4th JPN 611 Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura -6 4 3 13 pts

5th GBR 44 Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey 2 -8 8 18 pts

470 - Women (23 entries)

1st SUI 5 Linda Fahrni / Maja Siegenthaler 2 1 3 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia Mas Depares / Patricia Cantero Reina 3 3 6 pts

3rd ITA 6 Elena Berta / Sveva Carraro 1 6 7 pts

4th GBR 838 Jess Lavery / Flora Stewart 6 5 11 pts

5th NED 1 Afrodite Zegers / Anneloes van Veen 8 4 12 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara Cornudella / Sara López 4 8 12 pts

7th ESP 27 Sofia Toro / Angela Pumariega 5 10 15 pts

8th GBR 7 Amy Seabright / Anna Carpenter 15 2 17 pts

470 - Men (35 entries)

1st GRE 1 Panagiotis Mantis / Pavlos Kagialis 1 5 6 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi Xammar / Nicolás Rodríguez 5 2 7 pts

3rd SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock / Marcus Dackhammar 2 7 9 pts

4th AUS 11 Mathew Belcher / William Ryan 10 3 13 pts

5th JPN 4601 Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura 3 13 16 pts

6th JPN 4460 Sosaku Koizumi / Tomoya Noda 18 1 19 pts

RSX - Men (45 entries)

1st SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz 1 -4 1 2 pts

2nd ITA 88 Mattia Camboni -10 1 3 4 pts

3rd ISR 11 Shahar Zubari 3 2 -4 5 pts

4th POL 82 Piotr Myszka 6 -8 2 8 pts

5th ITA 171 Carlo Ciabatti -11 3 6 9 pts

RSX - Women (38 entries)

1st ISR 5 Noga Geller 1 1 -21 2 pts

2nd POL 8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka -4 2 2 4 pts

3rd ITA 82 Veronica Fanciulli 5 3 -19 8 pts

4th ESP 5 Marina Alabau Neira -7 4 6 10 pts

5th GBR 30 Isobel Hamilton 6 5 -14 11 pts

6th CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu -12 11 1 12 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma Wilson 2 -18 11 13 pts

2.4mR - Mixed (12 entries)

1st FRA Damien Seguin 1 1 2 pts

2nd FRA Xavier Dagault 2 4 6 pts

3rd ITA Antonio Squizzato 3 3 6 pts

4th ESP Rafa Andarias 4 5 9 pts

5th ESP JORDI CARGOL RAMON 5 6 11 pts

IKA Kite - Mixed (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts

1st FRA Nicolas Parlier -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts

3rd MON Maxime Nocher -4 2 2 2 2 2 10 pts

4th CRO Martin Dolenc 3 2 2 -5 5 2 14 pts

5th SLO Toni Vodisek 2 3 -6 2 2 6 15 pts

