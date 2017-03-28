Olympic
 

World Cup Series returns to Europe

The second and final round of the 2017 World Cup Series for the Olympic classes takes place in Hyères, France from 23 – 30 April.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt - Click image for a larger image

The Hyères event completes the shortened 2017 World Cup Series which finishes with the Finals in Santander from 4 June.

Thirty-three British teams have entered the Hyeres event, where racing will start Tuesday, 25 April and finish with the Medal races over the weekend of 29/30 April.

The medal races will be the normal Olympic format, the trials with various formats that took place in the Palma event are not continued in the World Cup Series.

Britain collected only one gold at the last Olympic classes event, the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, that of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the 49er.

Other Palma podium places were: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er bronze), Elliot Hansen (Laser silver), Nick Thompson (Laser bronze) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra17 silver). All will be racing in Hyeres.

This regatta is showing another step up in quality with particularly strong fields in the Finn, Laser and Radial events.

GBR Entry for Hyeres World Cup Series

RSX Men
Daniel WILSON, Joe BENNETT, Tom SQUIRES

RSX Women
Emma WILSON, Saskia SILLS, Imogen SILLS

Laser Men
Elliot HANSON, Jack WETHERELL, Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI, Nick THOMPSON, Michael BECKETT

Radial Women
Alison YOUNG, Georgina POVALL

Finn Men
Callum DIXON, Cameron TWEEDLE, Edward WRIGHT, Peter McCOY, Henry WETHERELL

49er Men
James PETERS/Fynn STERRITT, Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT/Stuart BITHELL, Jack HAWKINS/Christopher THOMAS

49erFX Women
Charlotte DOBSON/Saskia TIDEY, Kate MACGREGOR/Sophie AINSWORTH, Megan BRICKWOOD/Eleanor ALDRIDGE

470 Men
Harvey MARTIN/James BISHOP, Martin WRIGLEY/James TAYLOR

470 Women
Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER, Jess LAVERY/Flora STEWART

Nacra17 Mixed
Chris RASHLEY/Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI, John GIMSON/Anna BURNET, Rupert WHITE/Kirstie URWIN, Tom PHIPPS/Nicola BONIFACE

2.4mR Mixed
Will STREET

Formula Kite Mixed
Connor BAINBRIDGE

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 April 2017 8:25 GMT

Related articles

World Cup Series returns to Europe 21 April 2017 8:25
Finn - Four major events in six weeks 20 April 2017 11:33
Triple Crown Series offers $500,000 prizemoney annually 6 April 2017 18:15
Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Magic happened today in Palma 1 April 2017 17:40
Princess Sofia Trophy - Medal Race Day Results 1 April 2017 16:57
Five will contend Finn final at Trofeo Princesa Sofia 31 March 2017 21:11
Princess Sofia Trophy - Peters and Sterritt keep 49er lead 31 March 2017 17:05
Princess Sofia Trophy - New formats come to the fore 31 March 2017 12:35
Finn format test - Is it fit for purpose? 30 March 2017 21:28
Princess Sofia Trophy - GBR lead 49er and Nacra17 29 March 2017 17:10
Princess Sofia Trophy - Lighter conditions for Day 2 29 March 2017 5:26
Karpak continues to lead Finn at Palma 28 March 2017 17:29


Latest






















UK Hosted