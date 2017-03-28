World Cup Series returns to Europe

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt - Click image for a larger image

The Hyères event completes the shortened 2017 World Cup Series which finishes with the Finals in Santander from 4 June.

Thirty-three British teams have entered the Hyeres event, where racing will start Tuesday, 25 April and finish with the Medal races over the weekend of 29/30 April.

The medal races will be the normal Olympic format, the trials with various formats that took place in the Palma event are not continued in the World Cup Series.

Britain collected only one gold at the last Olympic classes event, the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, that of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the 49er.

Other Palma podium places were: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er bronze), Elliot Hansen (Laser silver), Nick Thompson (Laser bronze) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra17 silver). All will be racing in Hyeres.

This regatta is showing another step up in quality with particularly strong fields in the Finn, Laser and Radial events.

GBR Entry for Hyeres World Cup Series

RSX Men

Daniel WILSON, Joe BENNETT, Tom SQUIRES

RSX Women

Emma WILSON, Saskia SILLS, Imogen SILLS

Laser Men

Elliot HANSON, Jack WETHERELL, Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI, Nick THOMPSON, Michael BECKETT

Radial Women

Alison YOUNG, Georgina POVALL

Finn Men

Callum DIXON, Cameron TWEEDLE, Edward WRIGHT, Peter McCOY, Henry WETHERELL

49er Men

James PETERS/Fynn STERRITT, Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT/Stuart BITHELL, Jack HAWKINS/Christopher THOMAS

49erFX Women

Charlotte DOBSON/Saskia TIDEY, Kate MACGREGOR/Sophie AINSWORTH, Megan BRICKWOOD/Eleanor ALDRIDGE

470 Men

Harvey MARTIN/James BISHOP, Martin WRIGLEY/James TAYLOR

470 Women

Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER, Jess LAVERY/Flora STEWART

Nacra17 Mixed

Chris RASHLEY/Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI, John GIMSON/Anna BURNET, Rupert WHITE/Kirstie URWIN, Tom PHIPPS/Nicola BONIFACE

2.4mR Mixed

Will STREET

Formula Kite Mixed

Connor BAINBRIDGE

