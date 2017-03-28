World Cup Series returns to Europe

The second and final round of the 2017 World Cup Series for the Olympic classes takes place in Hyères, France from 23 – 30 April.
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt - Click image for a larger image
The Hyères event completes the shortened 2017 World Cup Series which finishes with the Finals in Santander from 4 June.
Thirty-three British teams have entered the Hyeres event, where racing will start Tuesday, 25 April and finish with the Medal races over the weekend of 29/30 April.
The medal races will be the normal Olympic format, the trials with various formats that took place in the Palma event are not continued in the World Cup Series.
Britain collected only one gold at the last Olympic classes event, the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, that of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the 49er.
Other Palma podium places were: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er bronze), Elliot Hansen (Laser silver), Nick Thompson (Laser bronze) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra17 silver). All will be racing in Hyeres.
This regatta is showing another step up in quality with particularly strong fields in the Finn, Laser and Radial events.
GBR Entry for Hyeres World Cup Series
RSX Men
Daniel WILSON, Joe BENNETT, Tom SQUIRES
RSX Women
Emma WILSON, Saskia SILLS, Imogen SILLS
Laser Men
Elliot HANSON, Jack WETHERELL, Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI, Nick THOMPSON, Michael BECKETT
Radial Women
Alison YOUNG, Georgina POVALL
Finn Men
Callum DIXON, Cameron TWEEDLE, Edward WRIGHT, Peter McCOY, Henry WETHERELL
49er Men
James PETERS/Fynn STERRITT, Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT/Stuart BITHELL, Jack HAWKINS/Christopher THOMAS
49erFX Women
Charlotte DOBSON/Saskia TIDEY, Kate MACGREGOR/Sophie AINSWORTH, Megan BRICKWOOD/Eleanor ALDRIDGE
470 Men
Harvey MARTIN/James BISHOP, Martin WRIGLEY/James TAYLOR
470 Women
Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER, Jess LAVERY/Flora STEWART
Nacra17 Mixed
Chris RASHLEY/Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI, John GIMSON/Anna BURNET, Rupert WHITE/Kirstie URWIN, Tom PHIPPS/Nicola BONIFACE
2.4mR Mixed
Will STREET
Formula Kite Mixed
Connor BAINBRIDGE
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
21 April 2017 8:25 GMT