Finn - Four major events in six weeks

First up is the Sailing World Cup Hyeres, with racing starting on Tuesday 25 April.

Nine of the 39 entries are Olympians from Rio, including the return of France's Jonathan Lobert as he begins his campaign towards Tokyo.

This will be his first regatta since the 2016 Olympics. The fleet includes an encouraging number of new sailors to the class as the quad gets properly underway.

After a few days off the fleet will assemble just down the road in Marseille for the Open and U23 European Championship.

After that is the Delta Lloyd Regatta in Medemblik, before things really heat up with the Finn World Masters in Barbados.

The class will trial a new format at the Europeans in Marseille, based on the experience of the format tested in Palma last month. Final details are being worked out and will be announced soon.

The Finn Class is partnering with Finn sailor and artist Rob Coutts to exclusively offer fine art prints of his distinctive oil paintings of Finns to help fund its development programme. See more here

Upcoming Finn Events

23-30 April • Sailing World Cup Hyeres

5-13 May • EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP, Marseille, France

23-25 May • Delta Lloyd Regatta, Medemblik, Netherlands

2-9 June • FINN WORLD MASTERS, Barbados

5-11 June • Sailing World Cup Final Santander, Spain

5-9 June • Euro Masters Cup, Tihany, Lake Balaton

17-25 June • Kieler Woche, Germany

24-25 June • 40th Anniversary FGC Regatta, Palamos

Robert Deaves

20 April 2017 11:33 GMT