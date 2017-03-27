Triple Crown Series offers $500,000 prizemoney annually

Sailors in the 49er, 49erFX, Men’s 470, Women’s 470, and Nacra 17 will race for $100,000 (£80,179) in each class for a total of $500,000 (£400,898) annually.

There will also be opportunities to win additional bonuses.

The Triple Crown Series will consist of up to six regattas to be held annually in Oyster Bay, New York, and will offer both international and American athletes in five of the ten Olympic Classes a chance to win prize grants.

The grants are to be used by the winning sailors to fund expenses associated with Olympic campaigns.

The series represents an unprecedented effort to relieve some of the fundraising challenges that typically burden U.S. Olympic hopefuls while simultaneously providing new opportunities to hone high-performance racing skills.

The series will consist of three qualifier regattas each spring which will give winners an entry into each of the three prize grant regattas that will be held in late summer for qualified and invited teams.

The distribution of prize grants will evolve over the four-year Olympic cycle. Early in the quadrennium, the prize grants will be spread widely across the fleets.

Closer to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the top two series finishers in each class will receive the bulk of the prize grant funds.

Oakcliff Sailing was founded in 2010 by Hunt and Betsy Lawrence in order to raise the caliber of sailing in the United States,

After becoming a US Sailing Team National Training Center in 2013, Oakcliff Sailing invested in a substantial number of Olympic-class boats (49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and 470).

These will be available to athletes wishing to compete in the Oakcliff Triple Crown Series and the associated qualifiers.

Located on the North Shore of Long Island just outside of New York City, Oakcliff boasts an expert group of coaches, industry leaders, and alumni.

Sailors at Oakcliff have access to over a hundred boats, including the largest worldwide fleets of Nacra 17s, 49ers, 49erFXs, and Swedish Match 40s, along with a sail loft and a workshop.

Invitations to compete may be requested by completing the invitation request form available online from 15 April 2017.

See the NOR here



G New

6 April 2017 18:15 GMT