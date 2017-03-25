Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Magic happened today in Palma

Click image for a larger image

After a spectacular final race as Palma turned on everything it had, Sweden’s Max Salminen won the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR.

Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz was second and early race leader Alican Kaynar, from Turkey was third.

Over the past week, 57 Finns had been whittled down to just five.

The winner takes all medal race is a new concept to the Finn class, but Palma delivered in spades for a final spectacular that was only decided by who was brave and skilled enough to make the final gybe to the finish.

The start was even start with Nicholas Heiner, from the Netherlands, setting up early and starting on port behind the small fleet. The first beat was quite even, with flatter water on the right closer to shore.

The leaders came from the left but it was all very close at the top mark. Kaynar led Salminen, Heiner, Berecz and Deniss Karpak from Estonia

There was no change on the first downwind, but nobody was brave enough to gybe and all took the left gate. The fleet was back close together.

On the shorter second upwind, the three leaders went left with the other two on right, but at the top mark it was still the same order with the top four boats still really close.

The downwind was very quick with no order change to the gate, but everyone needed to gybe and reach to the finish.

Kaynar gybed first and capsized. Salminen just avoided a capsize and sailed on to win.

Heiner also capsized, but Berecz gybed well and just managed to pass Kaynar, who was now sailing full of water, and was overlapped at the finish.

Heiner and Karpak followed them over the line seconds later. Wow what a race.

Finn - Final results



After Final

1 SWE 33 Max SALMINEN

2 HUN 40 Zsombor BERECZ

3 TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR

4 NED 89 Nicholas HEINER

5 EST 2 Deniss KARPAK



After Semi-Final

6 POL 17 Piotr KULA

7 FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO

8 BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF

9 ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA

10 CRO 52 Nenad BUGARIN

