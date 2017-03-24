Olympic
 

Princess Sofia Trophy - Medal Race Day Results

Medal Race day at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR and in the Laser, Britain's Elliot Hansen took silver and Nick Thompson the Bronze.

Click image for a larger image

Francesco Marrai of Italy took Laser Gold after finishing sixth in the Medal Race, which was won by Thompson. Lorenzo Chiavarini also raced in the medal race and placed 8th overall.

In the men's 470, Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan take Gold, with Silver to Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammer of Sweden and Bronze to Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

In the mixed 49erFX event, Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz take Gold, with Silver for Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway and Bronze for Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore.

Women's Radial - Dongshuang Zhang (CHN) takes Radial Gold with Silver for Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania and Bronze for Monika Mikkola of Finland. Britain's Alison Young was 11th.

Pawel Tarnowski (POL) takes men's RS:X Gold . . .

In the women's 470, Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of Holland take Gold . . .

49er aand Nacra17 are postponed ashore . . .

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
1 April 2017 10:50 GMT

Related articles

Princess Sofia Trophy - Medal Race Day Results 1 April 2017 10:50
Five will contend Finn final at Trofeo Princesa Sofia 31 March 2017 21:11
Princess Sofia Trophy - Peters and Sterritt keep 49er lead 31 March 2017 17:05
Princess Sofia Trophy - New formats come to the fore 31 March 2017 12:35
Finn format test - Is it fit for purpose? 30 March 2017 21:28
Princess Sofia Trophy - GBR lead 49er and Nacra17 29 March 2017 17:10
Princess Sofia Trophy - Lighter conditions for Day 2 29 March 2017 5:26
Karpak continues to lead Finn at Palma 28 March 2017 17:29
Princess Sofia Trophy - Day 1 plays to GBR strengths 27 March 2017 21:14
Princess Sofia Trophy - Deniss Karpak leads Finn event 27 March 2017 21:08
Olympic season opens with Princess Sofia Trophy 25 March 2017 18:49
Foiling Evolution of the Nacra 17 class 24 March 2017 18:52


Latest






















UK Hosted