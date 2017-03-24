Princess Sofia Trophy - Medal Race Day Results

Click image for a larger image

Francesco Marrai of Italy took Laser Gold after finishing sixth in the Medal Race, which was won by Thompson. Lorenzo Chiavarini also raced in the medal race and placed 8th overall.

In the men's 470, Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan take Gold, with Silver to Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammer of Sweden and Bronze to Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

In the mixed 49erFX event, Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz take Gold, with Silver for Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway and Bronze for Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore.

Women's Radial - Dongshuang Zhang (CHN) takes Radial Gold with Silver for Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania and Bronze for Monika Mikkola of Finland. Britain's Alison Young was 11th.

Pawel Tarnowski (POL) takes men's RS:X Gold . . .

In the women's 470, Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of Holland take Gold . . .

49er aand Nacra17 are postponed ashore . . .

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 April 2017 10:50 GMT