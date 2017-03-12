Princess Sofia Trophy -Peters and Sterritt keep 49er lead

Late results still to come . . .

In the Finn event, testing a new final stage format, two competitors decided not to sail, to avoid any chance of getting a DNE in the Semi-Final Qualifier, and despite GBR competitors taking 1st and 2nd in the SFQ, both failed to qualify for a Semi-final place.

From the posted results it looks like the Final line-up is:

Alican Kaynar of Turkey, Deniss Karpak of Estonia, Sweden's Max Salminen, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Nicholas Heiner of Holland.

They will race a final on Saturday with the on-the-water finishing order deciding the medals. (?)

One thing did not change. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (4,12) keep top spot on the 49er leaderboard with a 12 point advantage over Spain's Diego Botin and Iago Lopez.

While Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (12,2) are third, 11 points further back.

In the Nacra17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,4) drop to second behind Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco, with Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck of Denmark in third.

Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface (5,9) are fourth and Ben Saxton and Steph Orton (UFD,3) are sixth.

Elliot Hanson (2,1) takes the lead of the Laser with Francesco Marrai of Italy second and Nick Thompson (9,3) third. Lorenzo Chiavarini (34,16) drops to seventh overall.

Alison Young (9,38) slipped out of contention to 11th in the Radial, where Dongshuang Zhang of China is the new leader. Viktorija Andrulyte LTU is second and Monika Mikkola of Finland third.

In the mixed 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (BFD,5) stay sixth. While Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz now have a 36 point lead from Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway.

In the men's RS:X Kieran Holmes-Martin (5,12) goes through to the final stages in sixth place. Ivan Pastor of Spain keeps his lead, four points from Mattia Camboni of Italy, Mengfan Gao of China in third.

In the women's RS:X, Britain's Emma Wilson (2,10) goes into the final day racing in ninth. Zofia Klepacka of Poland leads from Marina Alabau of Spain.

Saturday the RSX M and W will sail quarter finals with 12 sailors, which will be eliminated to reach a last final with four, from which the final winner will be decided.

Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammer of Sweden lead the men's 470 from Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

In the women's 470, Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of Holland are the new leaders ahead of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

Gerald New - Sailweb

31 March 2017 17:05 GMT