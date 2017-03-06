Princess Sofia Trophy - New formats come to the fore

>

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,6,2) keep top spot on the 49er leaderboard with a 13 point advantage over Spain's Diego Botin and Iago Lopez.

While Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (1,2,3) made no mistakes today to move into third, nine points further back.

The 49er classes will use a Theater format of three, ten minute races for their medal races.

Also keeping their overall lead are John Gimson and Anna Burnet (UDF, 6, RDG) just 1.25 points ahead of Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco in second.

Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface (17,7,RDG) are third and Ben Saxton and Steph Orton (5,4,2) are fifth.

In the Laser the Brits hold three of the top five places: Elliot Hanson (1,21) is third, Lorenzo Chiavarini (6,19) fourth and Nick Thompson (15,3) is fifth.

Overall leader in the Laser is Joel Rodriguez of Spain, with Francesco Marrai of Italy second.

In the mixed 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (8,10,16) stay in sixth. While Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz added a 1,1,2 to their leading scoreline after being disqualified from one of their wins yesterday.

Alison Young (32,20) drops from second to 10th in the Radial as Viktorija Andrulyte LTU takes a three point lead ahead of Tuula Tenkanen of Finland.

The Finn are using a new format and the top two boats have already qualified for the grand final and semi-final, but the rest of the fleet can still gain a place during Friday’s semi-final qualifier.

Not a good day for Ben Cornish (18,RET) in the Finn, where he is 11th overall, Henry Witherell (23,29) drops to 17th. Both still have a last chance to qualify on Friday.

Alican Kaynar of Turkey is the new Finn leader with Deniss Karpak of Estonia second and Sweden's Max Salminen taking two wins to go third.

Kaynar and Karpax booked their places in Saturday’s five boat Grand Final and will be joined by the top three sailors from an eight boat Semi Final raced Friday.

Also experimenting with a new format is the RS:X class. The event will see 12 boards advance through to quarter, semi and grand finals for their last day of racing on Saturday.

In the men's RS:X Kieran Holmes-Martin (14,5) is now the best placed GBR competitor in 10th. Tom Squires (26,30) is 24th.

Ivan Pastor of Spain now leads the men by two points from Mattia Camboni of Italy, with Shahar Zubari of Israel in third.

Hongmei Shi of China took back to back wins in the women's RS:X, but Zofia Noceti-Klepcka of Poland now leads by two points from Stefania Elfutina of Russia. Spain's Marina Alabau is third.

Britain's Emma Wilson (27,15) is 12th, Isobel Hamilton (17,20) is now 21st.

In the women's 470, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero of Spain are the new leaders ahead of China's where Mengxi Wei and Yani Xu.

Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammer of Sweden lead the men's 470 from Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.



Gerald New - Sailweb

30 March 2017 16:54 GMT