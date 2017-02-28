Princess Sofia Trophy - GBR lead 49er and Nacra17

Click image for a larger image

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3,6,3) top the men's 49er leaderboard after three gold fleet races.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (24,3,1) are eighth, with a win in the final race to brighten their day.

In the Nacra17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,3,1) also had a win tomove into first overall, with Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco in second.

Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface (8,8,4) slip to fourth and Ben Saxton and Steph Orton (4,20,3 are sixth.

In the Radial, Alison Young had a dreadful first race, finishing 36, but then so did most of the leaders and an eighth in the second race keeps her second overall behind Tuula Tenkanen of Finland.

The Laser also had some wild scores, but Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (44,4) moves into third despite that. Elliot Hanson (6, 11) is fifth, Nick Thompson (9,22) is sixth and Mike Beckett (5,33) is ninth.

Overall leader in the Laser is now Joel Rodriguez of Spain, with Francesco Marrai of Italy second.

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires (27,30) dropped to 15th. Pawel Tarnowski of Poland keeps the overall lead with Shahar Zubari of Israel in second.

Spain's Marina Alabau keeps her lead in the women's RS:X, but star of the day was Zofia Noceti-Klepcka of Poland with two wins to move into second place overall.

Britain's Emma Wilson (6,6) is 12th, Isobel Hamilton (9,15) is now 18th.

Ben Cornish (8,7) is best GBR in the Finn in 11th, and Henry Witherell (9,15) closes to 13th.

Dutchman Nicholas Heiner leads the Finn with Alican Kaynar of Turkey second and Deniss Karpak of Estonia third.

In the 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,16,11) drop a place to sixth.

With three wins Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz increase their lead to 30 points over Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore.

In the 470, where Mengxi Wei and Yani Xu now lead the women, and Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan the men.

Britain's Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart had their best day to date with a 4 and 11 to place 25th overall.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 March 2017 17:10 GMT