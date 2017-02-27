Princess Sofia Trophy - Lighter conditions for Day 2

Nick Thompson - Click image for a larger image

The stand-out performance was from Britain's top three Laser sailors. Nick Thompson wiped the slate clean with a 3 and 2 to add to Tuesday's win, and move into third place.

Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini moves into fourth after a 5 and 2, and Elliot Hanson took a 4, 6, to add to his earlier win and sits in fifth.

Jeemin Ha of Korea takes the overall Laser lead, with Joel Rodriguez of Spain now second.

In the women's Radial, Alison Young won her first race and then took a fourth to place second overall behind Maxime Jonker of Holland. Tuula Tenkanen of Finland is third.

Not all was good news in the 49er where James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3,9,5) stay in contention in second overall behind Diego Boton and Iago Lopez of Spain.

But Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell crashed from third to tenth after a 6, UFD and 14.

In the 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (12,8,8) stay fifth. Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz have a comfortable lead after six races.

Britain's newbies in the FX, Hannah Mills and Alain Sign have not raced.

There was also a bit of a shake-up in the Nacra17, but John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,3,5) move into second behind Denmark's Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck.

Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface (6,4,2) are third and Ben Saxton and Steph Orton (5,5,DNF) are eighth.

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires (10,6) slipped a place to fifth. Pawel Tarnowski of Poland keeps the overall lead from Ivan Pastor of Spain.

In the women's RS:X Spain's Marina Alabau had back to back wins to take the lead. Isobel Hamilton (6,14) is best placed GBR in 13th. Emma Wilson managed a second in her first race but a 13th put her 19th overall.

Ben Cornish (6,18) is best GBR in the Finn in 12th, while Henry Witherell (9,28) drops to 15th. Deniss Karpak of Estonia leads from Max Salminen of Sweden.

No British crews in contention in the 470, where Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen NED lead the women, and Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov RUS the men.

