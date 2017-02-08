Princess Sofia Trophy - Day 1 plays to GBR strengths

Breeze on for the first day of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar in Palma and that normally means some British Team sailors will feature at the front.
Well, maybe could have done with a bit more breeze, but the 49er and Nacra saw Team GBR sailors getting a good start to the Regatta, and some useful results in the FX, Laser, Radial and RS:X.
The 49er has a three-way tie after three races, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt top of the leaderboard and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in third.
In the 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fifth, picking up a win in race 3.
Elliot Hanson also picked up a win in his first race in the Laser event and is fourth overall. Jack Cookson also won a race to place sixth, and Nick Thompson won his first heat and is 16th.
In the Radial class, Alison Young is third overall with a 2, 4.
The Nacra17 was a happy hunting ground for the Brits with Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface in second overall after winning the third race. British competitors hold four of the top six places.
And into the boards where Tom Squires is fourth after a 6 and 2 in the men's RS:X.
Day 1 Leading Overall results
470 Men:
1st RUS Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 2pts
2nd BRA Geison MENDES and Gustavo THIESEN 3pts
3rd USA Stu MCNAY and Dave HUGHES 5pts
Best GBR - 40th Harvey MARTIN and James BISHOP
470 Women:
1st SLO Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 2pts
2nd ESP Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO 4pts
3rd CHN Mengxi WEI and Yani XU 5pts
Best GBR - 26th Jess LAVERY and Flora STEWART
49er Men:
1st GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 4pts
2nd AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 4pts
3rd GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 4pts
49erFX Mixed
1st SIN Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 3pts
2nd NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5pts
3rd FRA Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 5pts
Finn Men:
1st EST Deniss KARPAK 5pts
2nd CRO Nenad BUGARIN 6pts
3rd BRA Jorge ZARIF 14 pts
Best GBR - 10th Henry WETHERELL
Laser Men:
1st ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ 3pts
2nd NOR Mathias MOLLATT 4pts
3rd ITA Francesco MARRAI 6pts
Radial Women:
1st NED Maxime JONKER 3pts
2nd BEL Evi VAN ACKER 4pts
3rd GBR Alison YOUNG 6pts
NACRA17 Mixed:
1st DEN Lin CENHOLT and Christian Peter LÜBECK 3pts
2nd GBR Tom PHIPPS and Nikki BONIFACE 5pts
3rd BRA Joao BULHÕES and Gabriela NICOLINO 6pts
RS:X Men:
1st POL Pawel TARNOWSKI 3pts
2nd ISR Nimrod MASHIAH 5pts
3rd ESP Ivan PASTOR 7pts
RS:X Women:
1st ITA Marta MAGGETTI 4pts
2nd POL Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 6pts
3rd RUS Stefania ELFUTINA 8pts
Best GBR - 17th Isobel HAMILTON
