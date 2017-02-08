Princess Sofia Trophy - Day 1 plays to GBR strengths

Click image for a larger image

Well, maybe could have done with a bit more breeze, but the 49er and Nacra saw Team GBR sailors getting a good start to the Regatta, and some useful results in the FX, Laser, Radial and RS:X.

The 49er has a three-way tie after three races, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt top of the leaderboard and Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in third.

In the 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fifth, picking up a win in race 3.

Elliot Hanson also picked up a win in his first race in the Laser event and is fourth overall. Jack Cookson also won a race to place sixth, and Nick Thompson won his first heat and is 16th.

In the Radial class, Alison Young is third overall with a 2, 4.

The Nacra17 was a happy hunting ground for the Brits with Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface in second overall after winning the third race. British competitors hold four of the top six places.

And into the boards where Tom Squires is fourth after a 6 and 2 in the men's RS:X.

Day 1 Leading Overall results

470 Men:

1st RUS Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 2pts

2nd BRA Geison MENDES and Gustavo THIESEN 3pts

3rd USA Stu MCNAY and Dave HUGHES 5pts

Best GBR - 40th Harvey MARTIN and James BISHOP

470 Women:

1st SLO Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 2pts

2nd ESP Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO 4pts

3rd CHN Mengxi WEI and Yani XU 5pts

Best GBR - 26th Jess LAVERY and Flora STEWART

49er Men:

1st GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 4pts

2nd AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 4pts

3rd GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 4pts

49erFX Mixed

1st SIN Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 3pts

2nd NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5pts

3rd FRA Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 5pts

Finn Men:

1st EST Deniss KARPAK 5pts

2nd CRO Nenad BUGARIN 6pts

3rd BRA Jorge ZARIF 14 pts

Best GBR - 10th Henry WETHERELL

Laser Men:

1st ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ 3pts

2nd NOR Mathias MOLLATT 4pts

3rd ITA Francesco MARRAI 6pts

Radial Women:

1st NED Maxime JONKER 3pts

2nd BEL Evi VAN ACKER 4pts

3rd GBR Alison YOUNG 6pts

NACRA17 Mixed:

1st DEN Lin CENHOLT and Christian Peter LÜBECK 3pts

2nd GBR Tom PHIPPS and Nikki BONIFACE 5pts

3rd BRA Joao BULHÕES and Gabriela NICOLINO 6pts

RS:X Men:

1st POL Pawel TARNOWSKI 3pts

2nd ISR Nimrod MASHIAH 5pts

3rd ESP Ivan PASTOR 7pts

RS:X Women:

1st ITA Marta MAGGETTI 4pts

2nd POL Zofia NOCETI-KLEPACKA 6pts

3rd RUS Stefania ELFUTINA 8pts

Best GBR - 17th Isobel HAMILTON

