Olympic season opens with Princess Sofia Trophy

‘Sparky’, as Park is commonly known, will preside over the 63 strong British Sailing Team athletes at the first major European event of the year, before moving on to a new role at British Cycling next month after over 20 years with the RYA.

“Palma is looking to be an exciting event, with many classes taking the opportunity of the new cycle to trial innovative formats and change the way the medal race is viewed,” Park explained.

“There are some strong [British] teams coming through, including a number of new Podium Potential Pathway sailors, so it’ll be a good test for them to kick-start the season."

“We’ve got some fantastic sailors so we can expect some strong performances, setting ourselves up well for the season ahead and through the 2020 cycle.”

“I’m sure the British Sailing Team will have another fantastic Games in Tokyo and will continue the multi-medal winning success,” Park added.

Despite being dropped from the World Sailing Cup series, the Palma event has gone from strength to strength as the first major Olympic classes event of the European seaon.

Over 800 sailors have entered this first stage of the 2017 EUROSAF Champions Sailing Cup which will also see more than half of the classes testing a new Olympic qualification and medal race format.

Racing for all classes will run from 27 March to 1 April.

British Entries:

Finn - Men

Peter McCoy; Henry Wetherell; Ben Cornish; Hector Simpson; Markus Bettum; Richard Glen; Callum Dixon

Laser - Men

Nick Thompson; Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini; Elliot Hanson; Michael Beckett; Jack Wetherell; Daniel Whiteley; Sam Whaley; Harry Blowers; Jack Cookson; Benjamin-Timothy Flower; Jack Aitken; Alistair Goodwin

Laser Radial - Women

Ali Young; Ellie Cumpsty; Clementine Thompson; Iona Dixon

RS:X Men

Kieran Martin; Tom Squires; Joe Bennett; Rob York; Dan Wilson; Matthew Carey; Matthew Barton; Henry Bloodworth; James Hatcher

RS:X Women

Izzy Hamilton; Emma Wilson; Imogen Sills; Saskia Sills; Lily Young

470 Men

Martin Wrigley-James Taylor, Ben Hazeldine-Ryan Orr, Harvey Martin-James Bishop

470 Women

Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter, Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart, Sarah Norbury-Katie Dabson

49er - Men

Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, James Peters-Fynn Sterritt, Chris Taylor-Sam Batten, Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas, Morgan Peach-Rhos Hawes

49erFX - Mixed

Hannah Mills-Alain Sign, Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey, Megan Brickwood-Eleanor Aldridge

Nacra17

Ben Saxton-Steph Orton, John Gimson-Anna Burnet, Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface, Rupert White-Kirstie Urwin, Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon Giovannetti.

G New

25 March 2017 18:49 GMT