Trofeo Princesa Sofía to feature new race formats

The first major Olympic classes European regatta will be the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR starting on Friday 24 March.

The regatta will also feature the ORC, one design J80 and Dragon classes from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th March.

The Olympic events, which will race from Monday 27th to Saturday 1st, will have the 49erFX as an 'open' event, allowing mixed crews.

Taking advantage of this dispensation will be Britain's Hannah Mills, who is sailing with Alan Sign in the FX.

In addition more than half of the participating classes at the Regatta will test a new format for their Medal Races.

Under pressure from the IOC/World Sailing to provide a more exciting and straight forward, first accross the line winners, several classes are testing new Medal race formats.

The 49er and 49erFX classes will use the Theatre Style Racing format, in which the fleet sails three 10 minute races in a closed rectangle with the winner being the best of the three races.

The RSX M and W will sail quarter finals with 12 sailors, which will be eliminated to reach a last final with four, from which the final winner will be decided.

The Finn, 470 M and W results will take into consideration the scores obtained the day before the Medal Race and the podium places will be decided in just one final.

The duration of the Medal Race will also be shortened, with a race time between 10 and 20 minutes.

Entry Lists here

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 March 2017 10:39 GMT