Hannah Mills chases Tokyo Gold in 49erFX

Mills has won Olympic silver and gold in the 470 class and will now attempt her history-making feat in a new class – the 49erFX - for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

With 470 teammate Saskia Clark retiring from Olympic campaigning post-Rio, Mills felt the time was right for a new challenge and attempt to qualify for her third Olympics in a new event.

“The FX to me just presents such a new and exciting shift. Every day I go sailing I’m scared, I’m excited, I’m laughing so much!” smiled Mills.

At the Games and other key World Sailing events the FX is an all-female event.

But Mills will spend the first part of the 2017 getting up to speed alongside experienced male crew Alain Sign, who competed alongside Dylan Fletcher in the 49er at the Rio Games.

The mixed duo will compete for the first time at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma later this month.

“Obviously it is all about winning a gold medal in Tokyo and I have to be realistic if that’s in an FX or a 470,” continued Mills, who will look to forge an all-female team later this year.

G New

6 March 2017 9:48 GMT