Olympic Classes at Carnival Trophy - Day 3

Day 3 of the Carnival Trophy in Cadiz, Spain. Racing in a mixed fleet, Britain's Alison Young (1, 15, 9) slipped to fifth overall despite winning a second race.

Emma Plaeschart BEL (2, 1, 71) keeps the overall Radial lead ahead of Maud Jayet SUI (1, 1, 2).

In third place is Leandra Garcia ESP (5, 4, 4).

In the Laser standard event, Rui Silveira POR also keeps his lead ahead of Filip Ciszkiewicz POL (no GBR).

In the men's RS:X, Ivan Pastor ESP now goes clear leader, seven points ahead of Swiss sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz. Britain's Dan Wilson is 21st and Sam Sills 24th.

In the women's RS:X, Stefania Elfutina RUS (5, 1, 2) maintains a three point lead from Britain's Emma Wilson (3, 8, 1). Sakia Sills is 13th of 32 entries.

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 February 2017 7:51 GMT

