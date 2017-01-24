Olympic
 

Olympic Classes at Carnival Trophy - Day 2

Over 100 competitors are taking part in the Laser Radial event at the Carnival Trophy in Cadiz, Spain. Racing in a mixed fleet, Britain's Alison Young is fourth overall.

Emma Plaeschart BEL (5, 1) is overall leader of the Radial rankings ahead of Roberto Bermudez de Castro ESP (1, 6) after two races.

In third place is Cristina Pujol ESP (4, 4) with Young GBR (1, 8) fourth.

In the Laser standard event, Rui Silveira POR leads ahead of Filip Ciszkiewicz POL (no GBR).

In the RS:X men with 45 entries, Ivan Pastor ESP is first equal on points with Pavel Tarnowski POL. Britain's Sam Sills is 16th, Dan Wilson 21st.

In the women's RS:X, Stefania Elfutina RUS (1, 2) leads from Britain's Emma Wilson (2, 3). Sakia Sills is 13th of 32 entries.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 February 2017 10:41 GMT

Related articles

Olympic Classes at Carnival Trophy - Day 2 27 February 2017 10:41
Olympic Sailing - The Genie is out of the bottle 13 February 2017 22:19
RS:X to test new Knock-out Olympic Race Format 8 February 2017 15:09
Early success for GBR at World Sailing Cup 30 January 2017 14:21
Sailing World Cup - Miami Sunday Medal Races 29 January 2017 15:56
Sailing World Cup - Final Medal fleets decided 28 January 2017 22:37
Sailing World Cup - Miami Saturday Medal Races 28 January 2017 14:02
Sailing World Cup - Day 4 Penultimate races 28 January 2017 8:26
Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 4 27 January 2017 19:24
Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 3 Update 27 January 2017 6:07
Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 2 26 January 2017 8:41
Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 1 24 January 2017 19:08


Latest






















UK Hosted