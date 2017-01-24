Olympic Classes at Carnival Trophy - Day 2

Emma Plaeschart BEL (5, 1) is overall leader of the Radial rankings ahead of Roberto Bermudez de Castro ESP (1, 6) after two races.

In third place is Cristina Pujol ESP (4, 4) with Young GBR (1, 8) fourth.

In the Laser standard event, Rui Silveira POR leads ahead of Filip Ciszkiewicz POL (no GBR).

In the RS:X men with 45 entries, Ivan Pastor ESP is first equal on points with Pavel Tarnowski POL. Britain's Sam Sills is 16th, Dan Wilson 21st.

In the women's RS:X, Stefania Elfutina RUS (1, 2) leads from Britain's Emma Wilson (2, 3). Sakia Sills is 13th of 32 entries.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 February 2017 10:41 GMT