RS:X to test new Knock-out Olympic Race Format

The proposed new RS:X format will have a Final Series comprising of the top 12 from the Opening Series (all competitors).

The Final Series would essentially then become a three-round knock-out event.

In the first round - Quarter Final - all 12 race together with the first 6 to finish moving into the second round - the Semi Final.

In the Semi Final the top 6 from the Quarter Final compete and the first 3 finishers move to the third race - the Grand Final.

In this Grand Final only the 3 final qualifiers race and their finishing positions are the final podium positions.

Note: No points are caried over from the Opening Series - where you finish is your position.

The new format will also be tested at the 2017 RS:X European and Youth European Windsurfing Championships & Open Trophy to be held in Marseille, France from May 6-13.

After that event corrections to the format may be applied.

The request by World Sailing was that all Olympic classes should review, with proposals, their racing format to make the regattas more easily understood for media and spectators at the Olympics.

All Olympic classes started work on their race formats and it was agreed that 2017 would be the best time to test and eventually to implement a new race format to be used at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The RS:X Class Executive Committee approved on 24 January 2017 the proposal for new race format “PROPOSAL”, to be tested at 2017 RS:X European and Youth European Windsurfing Championships & Open Trophy, to be held in Marseille (FR) between 6-13 May 2017.

The following is the summary of the PROPOSAL as decided by the International RS:X Class Association Executive Committee :

1. No Long Distance Race (Marathon) will be used.

2. The Opening Series format will be used as currently, with no change. (Racing from Monday to Friday with maximum of 3 races per day irrespective of planing conditions)

3. No reaching starts will be used at the Opening Series.

4. Where possible, the finishing line at least of the last race of each day should be as close to the shore as possible, to attract the spectators.

5. On the final racing day (Saturday), the top 12 sailors from the Opening Series from each discipline will be promoted to the Finals.

6. Three Final Races will be sailed for each discipline, with no carried over points, i.e. there will be no point scoring at Final races – the first board across the finishing line is the winner, the second finisher will be 2nd etc.

7. In the first Final race, the Quarter Final, the top 12 sailors will sail together, where first 6 finishers will be promoted to the second Final race (Semi Final) and last 6 finishers will get their final ranking based on their finishing order in the Quarter Final. The target time for the race is approximately 15-18 minutes.

8. In the second Final race, the Semi Final, the top 6 competitors from the Quarter Final, will sail together and top 3 finishers will be promoted to the third Final race (Grand Final). The last 3 finishers will have their final ranking in order to how they finished the race. The target time for that race is approximately 10-12 minutes.

9. The third Final race, the Grand Final, will be sailed with top 3 competitors from the Semi Final and the finishing order in Grand Final will determine their event rank. The first crossing the finishing line is the winner of the regatta. The target time for the race is approximately 8-10 minutes.

10. Competitors not sailing in the Finals on the last day, will sail one Last Race, which is part of their Opening Series. The same principles the Class is using currently.

11. The new format will be used at the 2017 RS:X European and Youth European Windsurfing Championships & Open Trophy in Marseille, France. After the event, the corrections to the format may be applied.

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 February 2017 11:49 GMT