Sailing World Cup - Miami Sunday Medal Races

Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy dominated the Laser Medal race for the win ahead of Jean Bernaz of France. Overall Bernaz took gold. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus took silver and Britain's Lorenzo Chavarini the bronze.

Britain's Nick Thompson was involved with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus who took him out of contention to ninth, and ended fourth overall.

In the Radial, Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece defended her 16 point lead in the medal race from Evi van Acker of Belgium. Mathilde de Kerangat of France took Bronze. No GBR in the medal race.

Oskari Muhonen made it a 1 - 2 for Finland in the Finn medal race ahead of Mikael Hyryalinen. But no chnage overall with Jorge Zarif of Brazil taking the gold and Ben Cornish of Britain the silver. Bronze for Andres Pedresen of Norway.

In the men's 470, Stuart McNay and David Hughes of the USA took the gold, while Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan won the Medal race to move into silver overall. Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece dropped to third overall.

470 Men overall after Medal race (26 entries)

1. USA Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 56.0pts

2. JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 60.0pts

3. GRE Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 68.0pts

GBR

21. GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Chris GRUBE

Finn overall after Medal race (26 entries)

1. BRA Jorge ZARIF 23.0pts

2. GBR Ben CORNISH 51.0pts

3. NOR Anders PEDERSEN 55.0pts

GBR

6. GBR Henry WETHERELL

13. GBR Peter McCOY

Radial overall after Medal race (51 entries)

1. GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 28.0pts

2. BEL Evi van ACKER 46.0pts

3. FRA Mathilde de KERANGAT 69.0pts

GBR

19. GBR Georgina POVALL

Laser overall after medal race (59 entries)

1. FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 700pts

2. CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 125.0pts

3. GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 134.0pts

GBR

4. GBR Nick THOMPSON

9 Mike Beckett

Medal Race schedule Sunday in UK time:

17:00 – Show starts

17:10 – Laser

17:55 – Laser Radial

18:40 – Finn

19:25 – 470 Men

20:10 – 470 Women

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 January 2017 15:56 GMT