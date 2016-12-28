Sailing World Cup - Final Medal fleets decided

Nick Thompson - Click image for a larger image

In the Laser, Britain's Nick Thompson recovered to take third place with a 5, 7. While Jean Bernaz of France wrapped up the series with a 39 point lead over Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.

GBR has three competitors in the Medal race, with Lorenzo Chavarini in fourth, seven points off Thompson.

In the Finn class, Jorge Zarif of Brazil sompleted his series with a 1, 5 to go into the Medal race with a 20 point lead over Britain's Ben Cornish (3, 11).

The women's 470 provides the best chance of another GBR gold medal with Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre (3, 2) just one point off the leaders Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (7, 1) of Holland.

This is another Medal race with three GBR crews, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpeter are 5th and Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 8th.

Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece will defend her 16 point lead in the Radial medal race from Evi van Acker if Belgium.

In the men's 470, Stuart McNay and David Hughes of the USA will battle for th gold with Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece.

Medal Race schedule Sunday in UK time:

17:00 – Show starts

17:10 – Laser

17:55 – Laser Radial

18:40 – Finn

19:25 – 470 Men

20:10 – 470 Women

Finn after 10 races

1. BRA Jorge ZARIF 17.0pts

2. GBR Ben CORNISH 37.0pts

3. NOR Anders PEDERSEN 39.0pts

GBR

7. GBR Henry WETHERELL 69.0pts

13. GBR Peter McCOY 93.0pts

470 Women after 10 races

1. NED Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes van VEEN 22.0pts

2. GBR Sophie WEGUELIN and Eilidh McINTYRE 23.0pts

3. ESP Silvia MAS DEPARES and Paula BARCELO MARTIN 27.0pts

GBR

5. GBR Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 45.0pts

8. GBR Jess LAVERY and Flora STEWART 65.0pts

Laser after 10 races

1. FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 66.0pts

2. CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 105.0pts

3. GBR Nick THOMPSON 117.0pts

4. GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 124.0pts

Radial after 10 races

1. GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 26.0pts

2. BEL Evi van ACKER 42.0pts

3. FRA Mathilde de KERANGAT 59.0pts

GBR

19. GBR Georgina POVALL 184.0pts

470 Men after 10 races

1. USA Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 46.0pts

2. GRE Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 54.0pts

3. JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 58.0pts

GBR

21. GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Chris GRUBE 150.0pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 January 2017 22:37 GMT