Sailing World Cup - Miami Saturday Medal Races

Light, shifty wind for the first day of Medal racing in Miami.

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt led round every mark to take the 49er Medal race. Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finished fifth, but already had the gold in the bag.

Overall behind Fletcher and Bithell, 2nd were Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria with the Spanish pair Diego Botin and Iago Lopez taking 3rd.

In the 49erFX, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil snatched the Medal race from Ragna and Maia Agerup of Norway to confirm their overall gold.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth GBR were fourth, and in ninth overall.

49erFX Women overall after Medal Race

1. BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 35.0pts

2. NOR Ragna AGERUP and Maia AGERUP 56.0pts

3. ARG Victoria TRAVASCIO and Maria BRANZ 69.0pts

GBR

8. GBR Kate MACGREGOR and Sophie AINSWORTH

11. GBR Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY

49er Men overall after Medal race

1. GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 60.0pts

2. AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 79.0pts

3. ESP Diego BOTÍN le CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 91.0pts

GBR

6. GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT

18. GBR Jack HAWKINS and Christopher THOMAS

Saturday Medal Race schedule UK time:

17:00 - Show start

17:10 - 49er - complete

17:50 – 49erFX - complete

18:30 – Nacra 17

19:10 – RS:X Women

19:50 – RS:X Men

28 January 2017 14:02 GMT