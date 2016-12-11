Sailing World Cup - Day 4 Penultimate races

Ben Cornish - Click image for a larger image

Brazilian Finn sailor Jorge Zarif struggled in the first race of the day but won the second to take a 12 point lead from Britain's Ben Cornish (17, 4). Norway's Anders Pedersen (6, 10) is third.

In the Laser, Britain's Nick Thompson had to count a 23 and 50 and drops to 8th overall. It was Lorenzo Chavarini (19, 15) who made the most of the conditions finiahing the day in fourth.

Jean Bernaz of France (6, 17) struggled but keeps a 32 point lead over Pavlos Kontides (CYP).

In the Radial, Vasileia Karachaliou (6, 16) of Greece has a 16-point lead over Belgium's Evi Van Acker. Best of the day was Mathilde de Karangat (2, 2) of France now in third place.

Stu McNay and David Hughes (1, 5) of the USA are the new men's 470 leaders. They have a four point lead over Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (12, 11) (GRE) and nine points clear of Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (4, 12) (JPN).

In very light conditions in the Women's 470, a win by the Dutch pair, Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (10, 1) pushed them into the overall lead, with Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre (2, 6) (GBR) now second, two points back.

The final qualifying for the Laser, Radial, 470 and Finn will take place Saturday with their Medal Races Sunday.

470 Women after 8 races

1. NED Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes van VEEN 12.0 pts

2. GBR Sophie WEGUELIN and Eilidh McINTYRE 14 pts

3. ESP Bàrbara CORNUDELLA RAVETLLAT and Sara LÓPEZ RAVETLLAT 22.0 pts

GBR

5. GBR Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 30.0 pts

8. GBR Jess LAVERY and Flora STEWART 45 pts

Finn Men, after 8 races

1. BRA Jorge ZARIF 11.0 pts

2. GBR Ben CORNISH 23.0 pts

3. NOR Anders PEDERSEN 27.0 pts

GBR

7. GBR Henry WETHERELL 57.0 pts

Laser Men, after 8 races

1. FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 38.0 pts

2. CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 69.0 pts

3 GER Philipp BUHL 71.0 pts

GBR

4. GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 84.0 pts

8. GBR Nick THOMPSON 105.0 pts

Radial Women, after 8 races

1. GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 23.0 pts

2. BEL Evi van ACKER 39.0 pts

3. FRA Mathilde de KERANGAT 43.0 pts

GBR

26. GBR Georgina POVALL 162.0 pts



470 Men after 8 races

1. USA Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 25.0 pts

2. GRE Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 29.0 pts

3. JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 34.0 pts

GBR

21. GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Chris GRUBE 109.0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 January 2017 7:02 GMT