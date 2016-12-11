Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 4

Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves - Click image for a larger image

Britain's Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves top the Nacra17 class going into the Medal Race on Saturday. They overtook Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface with Nico Delle-Karth and Laura Schofegger (AUT) going through in third. GBR will have four crews in the Medal Race.

In the women's 49erFX, Martine Soffiatti and Kahena Kune of Brazil cruise into the Medal race with a 17 point lead over Ragna and Maia Agerup of Norway.

In a suprise upset, Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth go through in 8th, while Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey fail to qualify.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the 49er almost lost the plot in the final two races, but their earlier scoreline carried them into the Medal race as leaders. They need to keep calm and carry on . . . Saturday. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt go through in 8th.

In the men's RS:X, Louis Giard of France leads by 36pts from Dutchman Kiran Badloe. Kieran Martin GBR goes in the Medal Race in 8th. Tom Squires finished in 15th.

In the women's RS:X Yunxiu Lu of China leads from Marina Alabau of Spain. Isobel Hamilton is in third and Emma Wilson gets in the Medal Race in 10th place.

Nacra17 Mixed, after 12 races

1. GBR Ben SAXTON and Nicola GROVES 35.0pts

2. GBR Tom PHIPPS and Nicola BONIFACE 44.0pts

3. AUT Nico DELLE-KARTH and Laura SCHÖFEGGER 52.0pts

5. GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 71.0pts

8. GBR Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI 85.0pts

49erFX Women after 12 races

1. BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 33.0pts

2. NOR Ragna AGERUP and Maia AGERUP 50.0pts

3. ARG Victoria TRAVASCIO and Maria BRANZ 55.0pts

8. GBR Kate MACGREGOR and Sophie AINSWORTH 88.0pts

11. GBR Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 73.0 56.0pts

49er Men after 12 races

1. GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 50.0pts

2. AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 71.0pts

3. SWE Carl P SYLVAN and Marcus ANJEMARK 72.0pts

8. GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 95.0pts

RS:X Women after 12 races

1. CHN Yunxiu LU 40.0pts

2. ESP Marina ALABAU NEIRA 54.0pts

3. GBR Isobel HAMILTON 65.0pts

10. GBR Emma WILSON 124.0pts

RS:X Men after 12 races

1. FRA Louis GIARD 30.0pts

2. NED Kiran BADLOE 66.0pts

3. FRA Pierre le COQ 67.0pts

8. GBR Kieran MARTIN 122.0pts

