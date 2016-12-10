Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 3

Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre - Click image for a larger image

Fletcher and Bithell (1, 1, 3) take a massive 27 point lead after nine races for the 49er. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt made it a clean-sweep for GBR with a win in race 9.

In the Women's 470, Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre take the lead from Afrodite Zegers and Annaloes Van Veen (NED). Another couple of second places kept the British pair on track.

Issie Hamilton dropped to third after nine races in the women's RS:X. Yunxiu Lu of China kept her lead with Manjia Zheng moving into second.

In the Laser, Nick Thompson had to discard a 51 in race 6, but remains in third place overall. Back to back wins for Jean Bernaz of France who leads from Pavlos Kontides (CYP).

Vasileia Karachalion (GRE) takes the lead in the Radial from Evi van Acker (BEL).

Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface lead the Nacra17 after 7 races. They lead from Lorenzo Bressani and Caterina Marianna Banti (ITA). Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves are third.

In the Finn, Jorge Zarif of Brazil leads after race 5. Ben Cornish is second.

Racing continues . . .

49er Men after 9 races

1. GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL (17.0) 1.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 31.0 14.0pts

2. SWE Carl P SYLVAN and Marcus ANJEMARK 1.0 6.0 8.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 (13.0) 2.0 13.0 54.0 41.0pts

3. AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 10.0 (22.0) 12.0 5.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 12.0 76.0 54.0pts

7. GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 71.0pts

470 Women after 6 races

1. GBR Sophie WEGUELIN and Eilidh McINTYRE 2.0 (4.0) 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 14.0 10.0pts

2. NED Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes van VEEN 1.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 (10.0) 21.0 11.0pts

3. ESP Silvia MAS DEPARES and Paula BARCELO MARTIN 5.0 2.0 (10.0) 6.0 4.0 1.0 28.0 18.0pts

RS:X Women after 9 races

1. CHN Yunxiu LU 6.0 6.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 (9.0) 1.0 5.0 33.0 24.0pts

2. CHN Manjia ZHENG 3.0 (20.0) 6.0 4.0 3.0 12.0 6.0 2.0 2.0 58.0 38.0pts

3. GBR Isobel HAMILTON 5.0 (13.0) 10.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 4.0 9.0 10.0 57.0 44.0pts

Laser Men after 6 races

1. FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ (20.0) 8.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 34.0 14.0pts

2. CYP Pavlos KONTIDES (32.0) 15.0 1.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 55.0 23.0pts

3. GBR Nick THOMPSON 7.0 3.0 10.0 5.0 7.0 (51.0) 83.0 32.0pts

Radial Womenen after 6 races

1. GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU (5.0) 1.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 5.0 18.0 13.0pts

2. BEL Evi van ACKER 2.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 (11.0) 25.0 14.0pts

3. FRA Mathilde de KERANGAT 1.0 9.0 (27.0) 10.0 15.0 2.0 64.0 37.0pts

GBR

21. GBR Georgina POVALL 141.0 89.0pts



1. BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 (9.0) 5.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 27.0 18.0pts

2. NOR Helene NAESS and Marie RØNNINGEN (17.0)UFD 6.0 5.0 6.0 1.0 10.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 53.0 36.0pts

3. NOR Ragna AGERUP and Maia AGERUP 6.0 5.0 8.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 (11.0) 3.0 7.0 47.0 36.0pts

GBR

7. GBR Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 73.0 56.0pts

RS:X Men after 9 races

1. FRA Louis GIARD 1.0 3.0 7.0 1.0 (40.0) UFD 4.0 6.0 1.0 2.0 65.0 25.0pts

2. NED Kiran BADLOE 3.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 11.0 15.0 (26.0) 63.0 37.0pts

3. ITA Daniele BENEDETTI (26.0) 4.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 13.0 4.0 12.0 70.0 44.0pts

GBR

9. GBR Kieran MARTIN 127.0 87.0pts

470 Men after 6 races

1. GRE Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 3.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 5.0 (12.0) 30.0 18.0pts

2. USA Stuart McNAY and David HUGHES 8.0 (12.0) 3.0 5.0 3.0 1.0 32.0 20.0pts

3. JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 5.0 (11.0) 5.0 3.0 6.0 4.0 34.0 23.0pts

GBR

22. GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Chris GRUBE 121.0 94.0pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 January 2017 20:23 GMT