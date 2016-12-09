Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 2

Phipps and Boniface won race 4 and then took fifth in race 5 and tied for the overall lead with Lorenzo Bressani and Caterina Banti of Italy.

A much better day for Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, a 3, 1, moving them into fourth overall, just ahead of John Gimson and Anna Burnet with a 12, 2.

The women's 49erFX has managed two races. Brazil's Martine Grael and and Kahena Kunze, 2, 9, keep their lead. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey improved their position with a win in the first race and then a 7, to bring them up to sixth overall.

One race for the Finn guys so far and a win for Anders Pedersen of Norway. Jorge Zarif of Brazil was second and Ben Cornish third.

First race for the laser, their race 3 was won by Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus. Britain's Nick Thompson was tenth.

Evi van Acker of Belgium won race 3 of the Radial event and takes the overall lead.

In the women's 470, Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara Lopez won race 3. Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre took second, with Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen third.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

25 January 2017 20:55 GMT