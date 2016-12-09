Olympic
 

Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 2

Day 2 of the sailing World Cup Miami. Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface started where they finished on day 1, leading the Nacra17 fleet home.

Phipps and Boniface won race 4 and then took fifth in race 5 and tied for the overall lead with Lorenzo Bressani and Caterina Banti of Italy.

A much better day for Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, a 3, 1, moving them into fourth overall, just ahead of John Gimson and Anna Burnet with a 12, 2.

The women's 49erFX has managed two races. Brazil's Martine Grael and and Kahena Kunze, 2, 9, keep their lead. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey improved their position with a win in the first race and then a 7, to bring them up to sixth overall.

One race for the Finn guys so far and a win for Anders Pedersen of Norway. Jorge Zarif of Brazil was second and Ben Cornish third.

First race for the laser, their race 3 was won by Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus. Britain's Nick Thompson was tenth.

Evi van Acker of Belgium won race 3 of the Radial event and takes the overall lead.

In the women's 470, Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara Lopez won race 3. Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre took second, with Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen third.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
25 January 2017 20:55 GMT

Related articles

Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 2 25 January 2017 20:55
Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 1 24 January 2017 19:08
Scheidt will continue to bug British Sailing Team 22 January 2017 9:55
British Sailing Team shakes the bag for 2020 20 January 2017 22:39
Irish 49erFX sailor switches to Team GBR 6 January 2017 22:48
Team GBR head to Miami for 1st Sailing World Cup 30 December 2016 9:30
The coach boat epidemic and UK Sport funding 28 December 2016 17:36
USA Olympic Athletes get a pay rise 14 December 2016 18:45
Sailing World Cup Finals - Finn Silver for Wright 11 December 2016 18:40
GBR Sailing gets increased funding for Tokyo 2020 11 December 2016 18:40
Sailing World Cup Finals - Gold and Bronze for GBR 10 December 2016 10:06
Sailing World Cup Final - Squires and Wright in Podium mode 9 December 2016 9:32


Latest






















UK Hosted