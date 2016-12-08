Sailing World Cup - Miami Day 1

Image Jesus Renedo - Click image for a larger image

Getting off to a good start was Emma Wilson, in the Women's RS:X event with 4, 2, 2, placed second overall

In the Women's 470 Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre finished 2nd in the opening race behind Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of Holland. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter were 4th.

In the men's 470, Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura of Japan won the first race from Matthias Schmid and Lukas Mahr of Austria. Martin Wrigley and Chris Grrube were 22nd.

In the Men's 49er, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell fluffed the first race with a 17 but recovered with a win in race 2. They are 2nd overall.

49er Men after 3 races, 1 discard

1. FRA 177 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2.0 2.0 (16.0) 20.0 4.0pts

2. GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL (17.0) 1.0 4.0 22.0 5.0pts

3. USA 17 Frederick STRAMMER and Trevor BURD (14.0) 5.0 1.0 20.0 6.0pts

470 Women after 2 races

1. NED 1 Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes van VEEN 1.0 3.0 4.0pts

2. GBR 321 Sophie WEGUELIN and Eilidh McINTYRE 2.0 4.0 6.0pts

3. ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Paula BARCELO MARTIN 5.0 2.0 7.0pts

470 Men after 2 races

1. JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 1.0 4.0 5.0pts

2. ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 6.0 2.0 8.0pts

3. GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 3.0 7.0 10pts

21. GBR 843 Martin WRIGLEY and Chris GRUBE 22.0 21.0 43.0pts

RS:X Women after 3 races, 1 discard

1. HKG 5 Hei Man H V CHAN (13.0) 1.0 3.0 17.0 4.0pts

2. GBR 7 Emma WILSON (4.0) 2.0 2.0 8.0pts

3. CHN 7 Yunxiu LU (6.0) 6.0 1.0 13.0 7.0pts

7. GBR 30 Isobel HAMILTON 5.0 (13.0) 9.0 27.0 14.0pts

RS:X Men after 3 races, 1 discard

1. FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 2.0 (40.0)OCS 1.0 43.0 3.0pts

2. NED 9 Kiran BADLOE (3.0) 1.0 2.0 6.0 3.0pts

3. FRA 1 Louis GIARD 1.0 3.0 (7.0) 11.0 4.pts

8. GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES 4.0 10.0 (40.0)DNC 54.0 14.0pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 January 2017 18:39 GMT