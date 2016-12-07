Scheidt will continue to bug British Sailing Team





The 43-year-old Scheidt is no stranger to sailing in Two Person fleets taking an Olympic silver and bronze medal in the Star, but the High Performance Skiff will present the champion with a different challenge.

Scheidt and Borges will sail in the World Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series in Miami, USA, starting 22 January.

Over his long sailing career, Scheidt has often faced, and beaten, Britain's top Olympic competitors.

In 1996 Scheidt out-foxed Ben Ainslie for gold in the Laser final in Atlanta, and they meet again in Sydney 2000, with Ainslie taking revenge and the gold.

The switch from the Laser class, where he has two Olympic gold medals to his name, prompted London 2012 Laser silver medallist Pavlos Kontides (CYP) and former rival to say,

"Robert is a sailing legend. To have the strength, will, patience, passion and motivation to continue professional Olympic sailing at this age is really admirable."

"49er is completely different from Laser so he will need time to adapt but I am sure he will find his way up the ranks."

Competitors in the 49er, 49er FX, RS:X, and Nacra17 will have five days of fleet racing from Tuesday 24 January to Friday 27 January with LIVE medal races on Saturday 28 January.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 January 2017 9:55 GMT