Irish 49erFX sailor switches to Team GBR



Saskia Tidey and Andrea Brewster

Following the retirement of Tidey’s 49erFX Irish partner Andrea Brewster following the Rio Games, where they finished 12th, Tidey saw no future for the class in Ireland.

Tidey, who qualifies for British citizenship through her father, indicated that Ireland’s concentration on the Laser Radial and 420 classes prompted her to make the change.

Tidey is already training with her new partner, Rio top-10-placed Charlotte Dobson, although no changes are shown on the Team GBR squad website - which is always slow to update.

Tidey told the Irish Times:

“There wasn’t an option here in Ireland in the 49er FX with another girl who had the experience to sail at the same level - to be competitive and win a medal in 2020,”

World Sailing rules say that three years must pass before sailing for one country and competing under another’s flag.

Making 2019 the first time she could compete for Britain at a world championship.



G New

6 January 2017 22:48 GMT