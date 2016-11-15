Team GBR head to Miami for 1st Sailing World Cup

The first Sailing World Cup of the 2017 series will take place in Miami from 24 to 29 January. A strong British team is expected, although the entry lists are not yet final.
With some of the old hands stepping away from the Olympic scene, this will be the first event for squad members on the road to Japan 2020.
With four years to the next Games, all efforts will be concentrated on the Sailing World Cup series and the world and european championships of the Olympic classes.
In 2017 there will be a short Sailing World Cup series of just Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + the plus the Santander Final (late June/ early July).
After that cross-over series, Japan (Oct 2017), will kick-off the new reduced format 2017/18 series which consists of Japan, Miami, Hyeres and a final in Kiel.
Dropping out of the GBR squad at this stage are the 2016 gold medallists in the women's 470, Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark, and RS:X medallist Nick Dempsey.
Finn gold medallist, Giles Scott is involved with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup team, so is not expected to be active on the World Cup circuit until that event is completed in mid 2017.
So, with the British Olympic medallists retired or otherwise engaged, Miami will provide a stage for future British Olympic stars to put down an early marker.
Provisional GBR entries for Miami 2017 (Jan 24)
470 men - 20 entries
470 Men - Luke Patience and Chris Grube
470 Men - Martin Wrigley and Rory Hunter
470 Women - 12 entries
470 Women - Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
470 Women - Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre
470 Women - Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart
49er Men - 13 entries
49er Men - Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell
49er Men - James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
49erFX Women - 10 entries
49erFX Women - Charlotte Dobson and TBA
Finn - 11 entries
Finn - Ben Cornish
Laser Men - 49 entries
Laser Men - Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini
Laser Men - Nick Thompson
laser Men - Elliot Hanson
Laser Men - Mike Beckett
Laser Men - Jack Wetherell
Laser Radial Women - 35 entries
Laser Radial Women - Georgina Povall
Laser Radial Women - Alison Young
RSX Men - 30 entries
RSX Men - Tom Squires
RSX Men - Daniel Wilson
RSX Men - Kieran Martin
RSX Men - Joe Bennett
RSX Women - 25 entries
RSX Women - Isobel Hamilton
RSX Women - Emma Wilson
Nacra17 Mixed - 9 entries
Nacra17 Mixed - John Gimson and Nicola Groves
Nacra17 Mixed - Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface
Gerald New - Sailweb
30 December 2016 9:30 GMT