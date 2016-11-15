Team GBR head to Miami for 1st Sailing World Cup

Click image for a larger image

With some of the old hands stepping away from the Olympic scene, this will be the first event for squad members on the road to Japan 2020.

With four years to the next Games, all efforts will be concentrated on the Sailing World Cup series and the world and european championships of the Olympic classes.

In 2017 there will be a short Sailing World Cup series of just Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + the plus the Santander Final (late June/ early July).

After that cross-over series, Japan (Oct 2017), will kick-off the new reduced format 2017/18 series which consists of Japan, Miami, Hyeres and a final in Kiel.

Dropping out of the GBR squad at this stage are the 2016 gold medallists in the women's 470, Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark, and RS:X medallist Nick Dempsey.

Finn gold medallist, Giles Scott is involved with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup team, so is not expected to be active on the World Cup circuit until that event is completed in mid 2017.

So, with the British Olympic medallists retired or otherwise engaged, Miami will provide a stage for future British Olympic stars to put down an early marker.

Provisional GBR entries for Miami 2017 (Jan 24)

470 men - 20 entries

470 Men - Luke Patience and Chris Grube

470 Men - Martin Wrigley and Rory Hunter

470 Women - 12 entries

470 Women - Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter

470 Women - Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre

470 Women - Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart

49er Men - 13 entries

49er Men - Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

49er Men - James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women - 10 entries

49erFX Women - Charlotte Dobson and TBA

Finn - 11 entries

Finn - Ben Cornish

Laser Men - 49 entries

Laser Men - Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Laser Men - Nick Thompson

laser Men - Elliot Hanson

Laser Men - Mike Beckett

Laser Men - Jack Wetherell

Laser Radial Women - 35 entries

Laser Radial Women - Georgina Povall

Laser Radial Women - Alison Young

RSX Men - 30 entries

RSX Men - Tom Squires

RSX Men - Daniel Wilson

RSX Men - Kieran Martin

RSX Men - Joe Bennett

RSX Women - 25 entries

RSX Women - Isobel Hamilton

RSX Women - Emma Wilson

Nacra17 Mixed - 9 entries

Nacra17 Mixed - John Gimson and Nicola Groves

Nacra17 Mixed - Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 December 2016 9:30 GMT