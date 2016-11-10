USA Olympic Athletes get a pay rise

Caleb Paine in the Finn, USA's only Sailing Medal 2016 - Click image for a larger image

Team USA athletes who earn medals at Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as world championships will receive incraesed payments for the 2017-20 quadrennium.

USA Athletes will receive $37,500 (£29,546) for each gold medal earned at the Olympic Games, $22,500 (£17,731) for silver and $15,000 (£11,820) for bronze.

And $7,500 (£5,911) for gold, $5,250 (£4,138) for silver and $3,750 (£2,955) for bronze medals earned at the Paralympic Games.

The scheme known as Operation Gold provides the monetary rewards as part of a continued effort to direct more resources to athletes.

Following Team USA’s success in Rio, where it earned 121 Olympic medals and 115 Paralympic medals, the payments starting with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games will increase by 50 percent.

Earnings for world championship medals in non-Games years will increase by 25 percent.

This seems like something of a bargin for the US Olympic Committee, as the three medals that GBR Sailing won in Rio worked out at £8.5 million each.

The USA announcement follows the UK Sport Funding release of funding figures for British Olympic athletes of £345 million for Tokyo.

GBR Sailing will receive funding of £26 million for Tokyo. Details here - GBR Sailing gets increased funding for Tokyo 2020

Sailing New Zealand has also received a substantial increase in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand.

Yachting has been earmarked to receive NZL$15.1 million (£8.4 million) from HPSNZ in core funding over the next four-year Olympic cycle.

Yachting was one of the success stories of the Rio Olympics for New Zealand.

They won four medals – gold in the 49er, silver in both the women’s 470 and 49erFX and bronze in the Laser.

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 December 2016 18:45 GMT