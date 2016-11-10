Sailing World Cup Finals - Finn Silver for Wright

Finn Podium - Click image for a larger image

Ed Wright clinched the silver with a second in the Medal race behind Austalia's Jake Lilly, who won the gold. Caleb Paine of the USA taking bronze.

In the Laser Medal race Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus made no mistake, a win confirming his gold.

"This is my first gold medal in the senior fleet,” said Kontides through a beaming smile immediately after racing. "This is the start of a new cycle and it's good to start it in this way.”

Kontides won the first ever Olympic medal for Cyprus with a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Mat Wearn of Australia took the Laser silver and Croatian Tonci Stipanovic the bronze. Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarni was eighth overall.

In the Laser Radial Georgina Povall GBR also finished eighth overall.

Gold went to Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands with silver for Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom and bronze to Emma Plasschaert of Belgium.

That completed the Medal events for the British competitors.

In the women's 470 event, Austria's Lara Vadlau and Jolanta Ogar took Gold. Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan (AUS) took silver and Nan Zhang and Yixiao Lv of China the bronze.

In the men's 470, Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) had won gold in advance of the Medal Race.

Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura of Japan won silver and brothers Alexander and Patrick Conwayof Australia the bronze.

Full Results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 December 2016 9:23 GMT