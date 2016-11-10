Sailing World Cup Finals - Gold and Bronze for GBR

Kite Podium - Click image for a larger image

In the Nacra17 medal race Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished third in the medal race to take bronze.

In the three single-point non-discardable kite Medal Races, Oliver had his worst result of the week with a fifth in the first race, after picking up seaweed on his foil, but recovered with two race wins.

Florian Trittel (ESP) pushed up to second overall after a 1-2-4 scoreline. This relegated Guy Bridge, younger brother of Oliver, to third overall.

Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (AUS) controlled the Nacra 17 fleet all week took gold with silver for Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson (NZL).

GBR's Tom Squires went into the men's RS:X medal race in third place but an OCS saw him disqualified.

Kiran Badloe (NED) held a good lead and a second place confirmed him as the RS:X Sailing World Cup Final champion.

Ivan Pastor (ESP) and Makoto Tomizawa (JPN) completed the top three.

In the other medal races without British competitors:

An upset in the 49er medal race when leaders Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (ESP) were black flagged, knocking them completely out of the podium places.

The gold went to Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (AUT) with silver for Harry Price and Harry Morton (AUS) and bronze Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey (NZL).

In the 49erFX, Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (AUS) held on to their overnight lead to claim the win.

Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (NOR) and Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis (AUS) walk away/take home with silver and bronze.

In the women's RS:X, Poland's Zofia Klepacka won gold with silver for Manjia Zheng (CHN) and bronze for Yunxiu Lu (CHN).

Other classes will sail their Medal Races Sunday.

