GBR Sailing gets increased funding for Tokyo 2020

Sailing was one of the few highly funded sports to receive an increase. Cycling - which won 12 medals in Rio - has had its money cut by more than £4m.

In addition UK Sport announced that archery, badminton, fencing, weightlifting and wheelchair rugby will not receive funding for Tokyo 2020.

Chair of UK Sport, Rod Carr said: "These are critical funding decisions for sports to take them on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond so the historic success at Rio can be maintained.

Costs per medal can be high: For GBR Sailing each of its three medals cost £8.5 million for the Rio Games.

The UK Sport award to Sailing is to fund 65 competitors at £400,000 per competitor for Tokyo.

The total British Olympic team funding, which is raised from the National Lottery and taxation, is £2m less than what was made available for the 2016 campaign.

Then Olympic sports received £274,465,541 and Paralympic sports got £72,786,652.

The government has agreed a rescue package to cover an anticipated shortfall of National Lottery income of more than £30 million.

No award for Paralympic Sailing.

With sailing not currently on the Paralympic Games programme for Tokyo 2020, the sport is not eligible to receive a World Class Programme Paralympic funding award.

The RYA announced that it will, however, continue to invest strategically in Sailability racing and supporting World Sailing towards having the sport reinstated for the 2024 cycle.

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 December 2016 15:15 GMT