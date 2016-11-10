Sailing World Cup Final - Squires and Wright in Podium mode

Click image for a larger image

Squires had by far his best day, a 1, 2, 1 in the men's RS:X moving him into a podium place of third behind Kiran Badloe NED and Ivan Pastor ESP.

Wright took two second places behind Finn event leader Jake Lilly to confirm his second place overall.

Johm Gimson and Anna Burnet took a hat-trick of fourth places to maintain third place in the Nacra17 class.

Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (1, 11, 2) of Australia, keep their lead despite Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson (3,1,1) of New Zealand snapping up two wins.

No improvement in the Laser or Radial events for the British competitors.

Lorenzo Chiavarini (13,13) is tenth overall and in the Radial, Georgina Povall (7, 9) is seventh.

Overall Marit Boumeester (1,1) NED, consolidated her lead in the Radial and Mat Wearn AUS (1, 1) holds a three point lead from Pavios Kontides CYP (7,3) in the Laser.

Oliver Bridge now has 18 wins from 21 races in the Formula Kite with second, younger brother Guy and in third Florian Trittel of Spain.

The final day for the Kites will consist of three single point Medal Races for the top ten from the final series.

The scores are non-discardable. Two top results from Oli Bridge will ensure he walks away as victor.

In the other events (no GBR entry), Mat Belcher and Will Ryan AUS (1,1) stretched their lead in the Men's 470, to ten points.

Lara Vadlau and Jolanta Ogar AUT (1,2) lead in the women's 470 fleet from Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan AUS (2,1).

In the 49er Will and Sam Phillips AUS won the only race completed and lead overall from Diego Botin and Iago Lopez ESP (4).

Zofia Klepacka POL (1,6,2) held on to top spot in the Women's RS:X, second is Manjia Zheng CHN.

The women's 49erFX did not race, Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (AUS) lead.

The RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and Formula Kite fleets will conclude their competition on Saturday 10 December with Medal Races.

Other classes will race thier Medal Races Sunday.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 December 2016 9:32 GMT