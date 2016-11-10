Olympic
 

Sailing World Cup Final - Elvstrom remembered

Unfortunately the sailors at the Sailing World Cup Final in Melbourne weren't able to sail in honour of Paul Elvstrom who died, aged 88, on Thursday.

Click image for a larger image

Elvstrom claimed his third of four Olympic gold medals in Melbourne and his country name sits on the Olympic scoreboard that takes pride of place in the club room of the RMYS, part of the World Cup St Kilda Sailing Precinct.

But only the kiteboarders were able to race as winds strengthened to 40 knots across Port Phillip.

Britain's Oliver Bridge continued his excellent form in the Final Series of racing, winning three more races in some big breeze.

His brother Guy and Germany's Florian Gruber followed behind in all three of the days races.

The Race Committee will use Friday 9 December as an opportunity to catch up on lost races and each fleet, minus the RS:X fleets, will sail an additional race.

Full results here

G New
8 December 2016 6:30 GMT

