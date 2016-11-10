Sailing World Cup Final - Kites and Finns work for GBR

Click image for a larger image

Oliver Bridge continues to rule the Formula Kite with 11 wins from 12 races. second is Florian Trittel of Spain and third the younger Bridge, Guy.

A 2, 1, moved Ed Wright into second overall behind Australia's Jake Lilley (3,2) with Caleb Paine (1,3) of the USA in third.

In the Nacra17, Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,2,4) slipped to third.

Clear leaders are Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (1, 1, 2) of Australia, with Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson (2,3,1) of New Zealand in third.

Not such a good day for Georgina Povall in the women's Radial, a 10, 8 dropped her to sixth.

Overall Radial leader is now Marit Boumeester (2,1) NED, with Anne-Marie Rindom (4, 5) DEN slipping to second.

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires made a move in the right direction, a 3, 5, 2, putting him up to sixth overall. Kiren Badloe NED, takes the lead after a hat-trick of wins.

No improvement in the Laser for Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarini (6,13), he remains in sixth. 1st is Pavlos Kontides CYP (3,1) and second Mat Wearn AUS (2,5) with Tom Burton AUS (1,7) in third.

Ed Wright

In the other events, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) continue to dominate the Men's 470, winning both of Wednesday's races.

Lara Vadlau and Jolanta Ogar (AUT) solidified their lead in the women's 470 fleet following a second and a first.

In the 49er and 49erFX, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie (NZL) and Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (AUS) lead the men's and women's skiff respectively.

Gusts of over 35 knots are predicted to sweep into Melbourne overnight, potentially ruling out competition on Thursday if it sustains.

Racing is scheduled to commence at 12:00 local time but an assessment on the conditions will be made in the morning.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 December 2016 6:13 GMT