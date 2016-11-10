Sailing World Cup Final opening day in Melbourne

Click image for a larger image

The Sailing World Cup Final on Port Phillip Bay, Melbourne, features British competitors in six of the eleven events.

In the Finn event, Jake Lilly AUS, won the two opening races, while Britain's Ed Wright had a 3 and 5 to finish fifth overall.

In the Radial, Georgina Povall GBR finished fourth overall with a 6 and 4.

Overall Radial leader is Anne-Marie Rindom (2, 1) DEN tied on 3 points with Marit Boumeester NED.

Better results in the Nacra17, where John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2, 2, 3) finished the day second after three races.

Nacra17 leaders are Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS (1, 1, 1).

In the Laser it is 1st Pavlos Kontides CYP (3,1) 2nd Tonci Stipanovic CRO (1,3), with Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarini (4,7) in 6th.

The only other event to feature British competitors is the Formula Kite, where the Bridge family are showing the flag to great effect.

Oliver Bridge has swept his first six heats, with Guy Bridge winning four heats to take second overall. Steph Bridge is 11th.

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires is ninth and Dan Wilson tenth. Bing Ye (1,5,2) leads from Chunzhuang Liu (2,1,4) both of China.

In the other Olympic class events:

Women's RS:X is 1st Manjia Zheng CHN (3,1,1), 2nd Jiao MA (5,3,2).

Womens 470 is 1st Lara Vadlau and Jolanta Ogar AUT (1,1), 2nd Nan Zhang and Yixiao Lv CHN (3,2).

Mens 470, 1st Mathew Belcher and Wil Ryan AUS (1,2) 2nd Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPN (2,3).

Men 49er, 1st Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie NZL (1,1,11) 2nd Diego Botin and Iago Lopez ESP (4,2,3).

Women 49erFX, 1st Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly AUS (1,1,4), 2nd Haylee Outteridge and Nina Cutis AUS (3,2,1).

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 December 2016 7:19 GMT