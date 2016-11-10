Final for Melbourne Sailing World Cup

Click image for a larger image

This, the final event of the 2016 Sailing World Cup takes place from 4 to 11 December out of the St Kilda Sailing Precinct, Melbourne.

Melbourne was dropped from the new Sailing World Cup 2017 - 2020 programme, so this will be the last SWC event for them, unless World Sailing do another hand-brake turn!

And who knows what might happen now, after they dumped their sitting President . . . Brexit, Trump and now Kim Andersen who promises to shake things up.

To date 179 entries have been received from 36 countries for the 11 Olympic class finals - the IKA Formula Kite fleet racing has been added - which should see fleets of 10 to 15 for most of the classes.

At least Melbourne opens their event to non-Olympic events to help get some atmosphere.

This event is also open to a number of invited classes, which is expected to add another 230 entries, with 29er, 420, Laser 4.7 & Radial, Minnow, Optimists, Sabre and Viper taking part.

Event Chairman, Mark Klemens:

“The competition will be fierce as these sailors battle it out for a gold medal in their class along with prize money."

"The backdrop is second to none with our beautiful Melbourne skyline and the event itself is shaping up to have a real carnival feel about it as we head to Christmas."

"I am so proud of our Regatta management team who will no doubt have all the on water racing running fairly and smoothly. Bring on this wonderful event!”

Prize money is up for grabs for the Olympic classes at this event, for the top three in each class:

1st Position: AUD 10,000 (£6,000) - 2nd Position: AUD 5,000 (£3,000) - 3rd Position: AUD 3,000 (£1,800).

GBR competitors on the entry lists:

Finn - Ed Wright

Laser Men - Lorenzo Chiavarine

Radial Women - Alison Young, Geogina Povall

RS:X Men - Tom Squires, Dan Wilson

RS:X Women - Noelle French

Nacra 16 - John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Formula Kite - Stephanie, Guy and Oliver Bridge.

The 2017-2020 Sailing World Cup series of events:

2017: Miami (Jan), Hyeres (April) + Santander Final (late June/ early July)

2017/18: Japan (Oct 2017), Miami (Jan 2018), Hyeres (May 2018) + Kiel Final

2018/19: Japan (Oct 2018), Miami (Jan 2019), TBA Europe Round (May-June) + TBA Final

2019/20: Japan (Oct 2019), Miami, (Jan 2020) TBA Europe Round (May-June) + Japan Final (July 2020).

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 November 2016 18:50 GMT