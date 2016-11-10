World Sailing to keep existing Olympic classes for Tokyo 2020

This means that World Sailing would propose the existing 10 Sailing Events and Equipment for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In addition, World Sailing will continue to pursue the possibility of an 11th Medal in 2020 with the IOC on the basis that the total number of athletes remains at 380.

Furthermore, World Sailing is also exploring the possibility of a showcase sailing event in Tokyo which if agreed would be over and above the existing athlete quota

The Board believes this strategy best protects existing investments and programmes, whilst enabling World Sailing to demonstrate innovation to the IOC.

Regarding gender equity, the IOC has confirmed that gender equity in 2020 may be assessed at a "sport level" (i.e. on the basis of total number of athletes in each sport).

Hence World Sailing can meet IOC's gender equity requirements in 2020 with appropriate fleet quota changes, within sailing's current 10 Events and can seek to achieve gender equity at an event level by 2024 - Still with us?

Elsewhere the World Sailing Equipment Committee endorsed the Nacra 17 class decision to move to a fully foiling configuration with some construction upgrades to be used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

