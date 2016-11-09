RYA Olympic Classes National Ranking Series - Final

Windy and wintery conditions greeting competitors at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (5-6 November).

Some 67 boats were in action at WPNSA in conditions that whilst chilly from the north were bathed in bright sunshine with near perfect 10-18kts of wind.

This series provides a great opportunity for new and rising talents in the Olympic Classes to test out their racing skills against seasoned campaigners and British Sailing Team squad members.

Open World Champion Megan Pascoe racked up the near-perfect scoreline to claim both the weekend and the 2016 series victories in the 2.4mR event.

Pascoe won eight races of the nine-race series to seal her weekend win at WPNSA, which, added to her victories at the October event and the 2.4mR Inlands in August, sees her crowned 2016 series champion ahead of Carol Dugdale.

Ben Hazeldine and Ryan Orr also claimed the weekend and overall series double in the 470 Men’s fleet.

Josh Carey took series victory in the RS:X 8.5 fleet after a second place at the regatta behind weekend winner Andy Brown.

Izzy Hamilton was the top female RS:X 8.5 sailor at this weekend’s final event, third overall, but missed the previous event due to a Tokyo training trip so Lily Young was crowned this year’s overall series female 8.5 Champion.

Tom Squires earned bragging rights in the RS:X 9.5 event, dropping just one race win from eight races, while a second place for Joe Bennett saw him take the 2016 series win.

Henry Wetherell got the better of his British Sailing squad teammates Hector Simpson and Peter McCoy in the Finn event this weekend, but the series win went to Markus Bettum.

Georgia Booth-Esme Jones took the series crown in the 470 Women’s fleet, with Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre scoring the event win this weekend, ahead of Podium squad teammates Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet scooped both Nacra 17 event and series honours.

At Grafham this weekend Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, won the 49er, while Oli Aldridge and Jamie Jobson took the 49erFX Inlands.

With a second place at the Inlands, Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas took the overall 49er series win, which also encompassed the 49er National Championships.

While Tilly James and Steph Orton were the series’ 49erFX winners.

G New

9 November 2016 19:47 GMT